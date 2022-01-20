ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Daughtry Shares Daughter Hannah Price's Cause of Death

By Gabrielle Chung
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Daughtry is speaking out two months after the death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah Price. In a joint statement with his wife, Deanna Daughtry, the "American Idol" alum said officials have recently determined that Hannah died by suicide on Nov. 12. "From a young age, Hannah struggled with...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Chilling Details from Daughter Maddie's Near-Death Accident in New Memoir

For the first time, Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing details from her daughter's near-fatal ATV accident. In February 2017, Jamie Lynn, 30, and her daughter Maddie, now 13, were at her husband Jamie Watson's parents' house, where Maddie went for a ride on her ATV. Somehow, the ATV ended up submerged in a pond on the property, with Maddie strapped into it. Miraculously, Maddie suffered no brain damage and survived.
MUSIC
WTVC

Daughtry & family open up about mental health after confirming daughter's cause of death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Singer Chris Daughtry and his family are still grieving the loss of 25-year-old Hannah Price, who died at her Tennessee home in November. An autopsy report obtained by FOX 17 News shows Price, Daughtry's stepdaughter, died by suicide on Nov. 12. A toxicology report revealed she was under the influence of narcotics at the time of her death.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Variety

Howard Stern Urges Meat Loaf’s Family to Speak Out on COVID Vaccine After His Death

Howard Stern is calling on Meat Loaf’s family to speak out on vaccines following the rock icon’s death earlier this month. Meat Loaf died Jan. 20. TMZ reported at the time that the singer had been “seriously ill with COVID” and that “his condition quickly became critical.” It’s unknown at this time whether or not Meat Loaf was vaccinated against COVID. The singer challenged COVID mandates in an August 2021 interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, saying, “I hug people in the middle of COVID. I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Sidney Poitier’s Cause Of Death…

SANTA MONICA, CA - JULY 20: Actor Sidney Poitier attends the opening night of "Born For This" at The Broad Stage on July 20, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) (CNN) — A death certificate for legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who died on Jan. 6 at age...
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Daughtry
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Cause Of Death
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Medical Issue That Led to Marc Anthony Divorce

Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas impersonate Kim and Khloe Kardashian in ‘hilarious’ video

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recreated a scene from an old episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a “hilarious” Instagram video. Jonas posted the video on Sunday (23 January). It has since received over 237,000 likes. The singer and the Game of Thrones star married in May 2019. In the parody clip, the couple impersonate Kim and Khloe Kardashian respectively, as they act out a scene from a 2015 KUWTK episode in which Khloe complains about having to travel to Australia for a promotional appearance. “I’m so jet lagged from Australia,” Jonas lip-syncs in the video over...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
71K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy