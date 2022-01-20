Chris Daughtry Shares Daughter Hannah Price's Cause of Death
By Gabrielle Chung
NBC Chicago
5 days ago
Chris Daughtry is speaking out two months after the death of his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah Price. In a joint statement with his wife, Deanna Daughtry, the "American Idol" alum said officials have recently determined that Hannah died by suicide on Nov. 12. "From a young age, Hannah struggled with...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Singer Chris Daughtry and his family are still grieving the loss of 25-year-old Hannah Price, who died at her Tennessee home in November. An autopsy report obtained by FOX 17 News shows Price, Daughtry's stepdaughter, died by suicide on Nov. 12. A toxicology report revealed she was under the influence of narcotics at the time of her death.
