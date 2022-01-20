Mower repair, sales business to shutter

Once thought to have been eliminated in Pennsylvania due to over-harvesting and timber cutting, the beaver once again can be found throughout the Keystone state. This huge rodent, weighing in at as much as 60 pounds, is well-known for its dam building. While beavers can be found in lakes, ponds and rivers — given the opportunity, most prefer to live in small streams where they will dam up the waters in order to build themselves an area that will offer both protection and easily obtainable food. While such dams often benefit numerous species of wildlife such as both mallard and wood ducks as well as muskrats and mink, they can cause serious problems for man including the loss of farmland and damage to roadways or even homes.

