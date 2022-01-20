ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mower repair, sales business to shutter

By Debbie Wachter
Daily Item
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA customer walking into C. Reiber and Son mower and chainsaw repair and sales shop late last month wore a look of dismay. He wanted to buy a mower, but the showroom was empty. C. Reiber and Son, the 72-year-old Hickory Township business that sprouted from family farm repairs for friends,...

