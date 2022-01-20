Brief thaw gives way to much colder pattern

An arctic cold front brought a light coating of snow to southeastern portion of the state early this morning. Skies will be slow to brighten this afternoon, and a few lake-effect flurries will linger until mid-afternoon. Temperatures will be confined to the low to mid-20s, with wind chills in the low 10safter a brief thaw Wednesday saw readings in the upper 40s.

Cold high pressure will settle in, with a relatively dry northwesterly flow steering storm systems well south of Ohio and off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. We can expect more sunshine as the lake-effect cloud cover has dissipated, but afternoon temperatures will remain very cold, in the low 20s. Tonight will be frigid, with readings falling into the single digit under fair skies.

A cold front will arrive late Saturday, with increasing clouds, but lacking moisture only a few flurries are likely with reinforcing shot of cold air. Temperatures will approach 30 degrees Saturday afternoon, the turn slightly colder Sunday. A disturbance could bring a little light snow later on Sunday.

The weather will remain cold next week. Another Alberta Clipper could bring a a wintry mix Tuesday, followed by another blast of cold air.

Forecast

Thursday: Clouds, flurry, some sun p.m., blustery, colder. High 24

Tonight: Mainly clear, quite cold. Low 9

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 22

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. High 28 (8)

Sunday: Clouds return, snow showers p.m. High 28 (22)

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 30 (16)

Tuesday: Cloudy, wintry mix. High 29 (22)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, colder. High 24 (13)

