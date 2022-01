Referee Shawn Hochuli explains why he gave Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Los Angeles Rams Divisional Round game will go down as one of the most eventful playoff games in recent memory. That includes the plays, as well as the penalty calls by referees. One that stood out the most was Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady being given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the second quarter after arguing with referee Shawn Hochuli following a hit by Von Miller that left him with a bloody lower lip.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO