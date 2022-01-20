Apply now for the 2022 Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship

Are you looking for an exciting career in the educational arts? Let’s review what you, as a new teacher, can expect from your chosen profession. First of all, we’ll need you to go ahead and get a master’s degree for a job that starts around $40,000, if you’re lucky. Once you get hired it would be a huge help if you bought your own school supplies. Still dealing with those pesky student loans from the aforementioned master’s degree? Consider starting a GoFundMe to pay for those pencils. Next, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with our live shooter’s protocols. You don’t want to get caught wondering what to do when you and the little ones are huddled beneath a desk.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO