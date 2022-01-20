ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apply now for the 2022 Sinclair Broadcast Group Diversity Scholarship

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KMPH.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications for the 2022 Sinclair Broadcast Group diversity scholarships are now being accepted. Sinclair Broadcast Group is the parent company of FOX26 and CW59. The Sinclair Broadcast Diversity Scholarship Fund was established in 2016 to provide...

kmph.com

defendernetwork.com

Apply now: Associated Builders college scholarships

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Greater Houston, an association representing the interests of merit shop contractors and their employees, is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Scholarship Program. Offered to college students pursuing a career in construction, the scholarships ABC Greater Houston annually provides are just some of the ways the association supports education and workforce development.
HOUSTON, TX
azednews.com

$3,500 Cox Diversity Scholarship for H.S. Seniors – Due 3/1/22

As area high school seniors start their last term and are making plans for college, Cox will award ten Arizona seniors with a $3,500 Cox Diversity Scholarship. Cox has a hundred-year track record of supporting youth and education programs in the communities that Cox serves and hopes these scholarships will help form future Arizona leaders with rich cultural backgrounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
theurbannews.com

Minority Students Encouraged to Apply for Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholarship

Through its Educational Equity Scholarship Program, Dominion Energy is awarding $500,000 in scholarships to 60 students in 2022. In its second year of the six-year $10 million initiative, the program assists with undergraduate higher education expenses for underrepresented minority students who reside in the company’s service areas. We recognize...
COLLEGES
cherokeephoenix.org

CNF highlights less applied for scholarships, deadline to apply is January 31

TAHLEQUAH – With the deadline for scholarships approaching on Jan. 31, the Cherokee Nation Foundation is looking to highlight scholarships they offer that are applied for less often, including some in education and art. One of those scholarships is the Audie Baker Memorial Scholarship, which is open to Cherokee...
CHEROKEE, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Scholarship Pageant Applications now open

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma– Mvskoke Nation Youth Services is excited to announce the applications for the 2022 Miss and Jr. Miss Muscogee (Creek) Nation Scholarship Pageant are now available. According to the Mvskoke Royalty website, the pageant provides an educational scholarship opportunity for young Mvskoke women to represent the Nation as...
OKMULGEE, OK
ccxmedia.org

Diversity Minute 18: Employee Resource Groups

To build an inclusive workplace, consider creating Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) or Affinity groups that cater to your organization’s needs. For example, do you have employees of color or LGBTQ+ employees who could be better supported? Perhaps, there’s a small group of women in a male-predominant space?. What...
SOCIETY
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Students Can Apply Now for California Community College

As the fall semester quickly approaches, there are still eligible students on the fence about enrolling at California community college. Prospective students are encouraged to enroll now in classes and plan ahead for future semesters. The benefits can’t be ignored. Attending a California community college doubles an individual’s chance...
CALIFORNIA STATE
craftbrewingbusiness.com

UC Davis announces Pour it Forward diversity scholarship winner

Mariana da Silva Schneider, a brewer at Amager Bryghus (Brewery) in Denmark, was selected as the winner of the UC Davis “Pour it Forward” scholarship. The crowdfunded scholarship, designed to support diversity, leadership and cross-cultural understanding in the brewing industry, provides full enrollment into the prestigious online UC Davis Master Brewers Certificate Program. Schneider was selected from 31 applicants for the first annual Pour it Forward award.
DRINKS
KMPH.com

California offers college students $10K for public service

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that 45 colleges and universities in California, including some of the most prestigious campuses in the state, will be part of a new public service program that will subsidize tuition for students who do community service alongside their studies. The program called “Californians For All...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rew-online.com

The Casoro Group Joins ILPA Diversity in Action

The Casoro Group, a leading multifamily real estate investment firm based in Austin, Texas, announced today that it has been accepted as an ILPA Diversity in Action signatory. This initiative from the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) brings together industry-leading limited partners and general partners who share a commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the private equity industry.
AUSTIN, TX
bnl.gov

Apply Now for 2022 Chasman Award for Women

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Renate W. Chasman Award for Women, provided by Brookhaven Women in Science (BWIS) at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory. This year, BWIS is pleased to offer two awards of $2,750 each, made possible by generous contributions from the...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
The Independent

Faculty members of California State University protest inclusion of caste in non-discriminatory policy

Days after California State University announced the addition of caste as a protected category in its system-wide anti-discrimination policy, more than 80 faculty members reportedly sent a letter to the board of trustees opposing the move.The faculty members said the new policy would unfairly target a minority community for policing and disparate treatment, reported Press Trust of India.The policy in the university came after years of activism from Dalit students. Under the policy, a caste-oppressed student would be able to report anti-Dalit bias experienced on campus.“I commend the incredible work and dedication of the students, employees and other partners whose...
COLLEGES
lawrence.edu

Experiential Learning Funds Available – Apply Now

Are you thinking about summer plans and need funding for a project or internship? If so, we invite to apply now! Read on for details and apply online here. Receive up to $5000 for unpaid (or low-paying) internships or self-designed projects to further your career exploration and career development. If you’re still looking, explore opportunities on Viking Connect, Handshake, or craft your own!
JOBS
NJ.com

Now hiring teachers. Apply within. | Sheneman

Are you looking for an exciting career in the educational arts? Let’s review what you, as a new teacher, can expect from your chosen profession. First of all, we’ll need you to go ahead and get a master’s degree for a job that starts around $40,000, if you’re lucky. Once you get hired it would be a huge help if you bought your own school supplies. Still dealing with those pesky student loans from the aforementioned master’s degree? Consider starting a GoFundMe to pay for those pencils. Next, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with our live shooter’s protocols. You don’t want to get caught wondering what to do when you and the little ones are huddled beneath a desk.
EDUCATION
The Mountaineer

Apply now for Business Recovery Grant Program

Attention: If your business experienced significant losses due to COVID, you could be eligible for a one-time grant from the Business Recovery Grant Program to assist with economic recovery. There will be two types of grants available to eligible businesses that suffered an economic loss of at least 20% during...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

States with the highest-paid IT specialists

IT specialists have a wide range of career options to choose from within their chosen field. They can become network support specialists or user support specialists, and a day of work can range from detecting suspicious network activity to helping computer users with their hard drives. But depending on where IT specialists live in the United States, their career prospects could vary widely, particularly on the matter of salary. Perhaps most surprisingly, many of the states with the highest-paid IT specialists are those with lower...
POLITICS
UpNorthLive.com

Sinclair opens applications for Diversity Scholarship program

Sinclair Broadcast Group is now taking applications for its Diversity Scholarship program for the 2022 school year. In the last six years, the annual scholarship program has provided more than $100,000 in tuition assistance,. The primary goal of the scholarships is to help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair’s...
CHARITIES
news3lv.com

Sinclair's 2022 diversity scholarship applications now open

WASHINGTON (TND) — Sinclair Broadcast Group announced this week it's now accepting applications for its annual 2022 diversity scholarship. The scholarship is open to students from diverse ethnic backgrounds, who are currently sophomores or juniors at a 4-year college or university, and are interested in pursuing careers in broadcast journalism, digital or social media content storytelling or marketing.
ADVOCACY

