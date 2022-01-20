STATIC-X, FEAR FACTORY & DOPE Postpone Tour To 2023

Baroness have announced that they have decided to postpone the launch of the second leg of their Your Baroness Tour until this spring due to the current Covid situation. They had this to say, "With the current surge in Omicron cases, we will be postponing Leg 2 of the 'Your Baroness Tour 'until March and April. With the intimate, 'in your face' nature of these shows we want to make sure that we're doing everything we can to ensure a safe, healthy night for everyone in the room. We don't want anyone coming to see us to feel like they are at risk, and we also don't want to get back out there and end up having to cancel (more) shows because someone in the touring party is ill.

