STATIC-X, FEAR FACTORY & DOPE Postpone Tour To 2023

By Greg Kennelty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatic-X, Fear Factory, and Dope have pushed their North American tour to 2023. In a statement issued by Static-X, the shows have been postponed due to the uncertainty with COVID and the potential financial impacts that come along with cancelling shows mid-tour. Static-X does mention that all three bands plan to...

STATIC-X RESCHEDULE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR TO FEBRUARY 2023

Multi-platinum selling industrial music icons Static-X are announcing the rescheduled dates of their highly anticipated Rise Of The Machine North American tour featuring Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid. The tour, produced by Live Nation, is being rescheduled due to the current increase in the spread of COVID 19 and its continued effect on travel restrictions, public health, and fan safety. The 42-date trek will now kick off February 25, 2023, in San Francisco, CA and wrap up April 15,2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Due to overwhelming demand, four new markets have been added to the tour and the Portland OR date has been upgraded to Roseland. Fans can expect the same incredible package and night of music as previously announced. All previously sold tickets and meet and greets will be honored and more information on tickets, meet & greets and other VIP experiences for the Rise Of The Machine tour can be found at: www.Static-X.com.
