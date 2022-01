It was a bad night for the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday in New Jersey, as the Canes fell to the Devils 7-4 on the road. Carolina took an early 2-0 lead, and led 3-2 in the second period, but couldn’t keep the Devils out of its net. Jack LaFontaine made his first career start in goal for the Hurricanes and it didn’t go well, with the Devils putting seven past the rookie.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO