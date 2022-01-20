ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

DEFTONES Bassist SERGIO VEGA Is Selling A Bunch Of Studio & Live Gear

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBassist Sergio Vega, who you know from Deftones and Quicksand, has teamed up with Reverb to sell a bunch of gear he's used in both bands. "This stuff is near and dear to me," said Vega. "I've used these things for the past...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20- to 30-minute sets while top-billed acts will perform sets that are 45 minutes or longer. “We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October,” festival organizers said in a statement, adding that the event is “thoroughly planned.” *** Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the...
ENTERTAINMENT
metalinjection

Check Out This Fan-Made BLACK SABBATH Sabotage Documentary

The Tapes Archive is now streaming their 30-minute look at the 1975 Black Sabbath record Sabotage. The documentary was largely created by Alan Berry, and was co-written by Mark Enochs and Jason "Godshifter" C. "Sabotage is the sixth studio album by metal pioneers Black Sabbath, released in 1975. It was...
MUSIC
metalinjection

MACHINE HEAD Shares In-Studio Documentary From New Album Sessions

Machine Head is currently in the studio with producer Zack Ohren (Aborted, Machine Head, etc.) tracking their new album. The new album features drummer Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals as Leaders) and is due out sometime this year. In the meantime, you can check out the first episode of an in-studio documentary about the recording of the new record above.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Burke Shelley, Singer and Bassist for Budgie, Dead at 71

John Burke Shelley, the bassist and lead singer for Welsh heavy metal band Budgie, has reportedly died at the age of 71. “It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my father, John Burke Shelley,” the rocker’s daughter, Ela, posted to Facebook. “He passed away this evening in his sleep at Heath Hospital in Cardiff, his birth town. He was 71 years old. Please respect the family during this time.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bassist#Quicksand#Reverb#Fractal Axe Fx Ii#Axe Fx#Fender Jaguar
metalinjection

SOILWORK Has A New Bassist, Announces A New Record Is Coming This Year

Soilwork has announced Rasmus Ehrnborn has their new, permanent bassist. Ehrnborn has been filling in live with the band since 2019 and is now an official full-time member. Soilwork has not had a permanent bassist since the departure of Markus Wibom in 2016, with guitarist David Andersson having played bass on the 2019 full-length album Verkligheten.
ROCK MUSIC
reverb.com

Deftones' Sergio Vega Opens a Reverb Shop

Sergio Vega has been providing the rumbling bass sound of Deftones and Quicksand for over a decade. After all that time, he's ready to part ways with some of the gear that got him to where he is now. As of today, you can buy a piece of his legacy...
TECHNOLOGY
Loudwire

James LoMenzo Will Continue as Megadeth’s Touring Bassist

When Megadeth return to the road in April, James LoMenzo will be holding down the bass duties just like he did this past year. LoMenzo's participation in the second U.S. tour leg of the "Metal Tour of the Year" was revealed in a birthday Instagram post sent from Dave Mustaine to the musician.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Revolver

For Fans of Deftones, Hum: See SOM's Intimate Video for Towering "Center"

Last year, we got put on to SOM via their dreamy, Deftones-y song "Youth // Decay," and Revolver HQ has liked just about everything they've done since. Comprised of past and present members of Caspian, Junius and Constants, the group make shoegazy post-metal that's as pretty as it is towering, and we're psyched to be premiering the video for their new song, "Center," that lands right in the middle of their icy-hot sweet spot. Taken from the band's upcoming LP, The Shape of Everything (out January 21st via Pelagic Records), the song recalls bands like Hum and Nothing with its huge riffs and sweet, ethereal vocals, and the video captures that energy with a dramatic love story. Watch and listen above via YouTube.
MUSIC
metalinjection

DEICIDE Parts Ways With Guitarist CHRIS CANNELLA

Deicide has announced the departure of guitarist Chris Cannella, who played with the band between 2019 and present day. Rpelacing Canella is Taylor Nordberg, whose name you might know from The Absence and Inhuman Condition. "We are pleased to announce and welcome Taylor Nordberg to the Deicide family!" said the...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: ASHES OF ARES Emperors And Fools

You likely know Matt Barlow as the one-time lead vocalist of Iced Earth, and whether you're a power metal fan or not, there's a strong likelihood you know of the band. Ashes Of Ares was created a few years by Barlow after he exited Iced Earth after 2008's The Crucible of Man: Something Wicked Part 2 along with bassist Freddie Vidales, who left after the 2011 Dystopia record.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

HATH Channel Skull Crushing Heaviness And Esoteric Darkness Into A Maddening Vortex On "Lithopaedic"

Hey there tech fiends, it’s that time of the week again. Next week I’ll have a sick premiere from Godless Truth (Transcending Obscurity Records) so be sure to catch that one. I’ve got a really cool premiere for you today from New Jersey natives Hath. You can scroll below and click play immediately on “Lithopaedic" or read on to learn more about the band. Hath – All That Was Promised is set for release on March 2nd through Willowtip Records.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

MIDNIGHT REALM Recruits COGNIZANCE Guitarist For "Kings Will Crawl"

Midnight Realm has returned to the world with a melodic death metal masterpiece called "Kings Will Crawl," made all the better by a scorching guest guitar solo from Cognizance guitarist Alex Bailie. The single is off the coming Midnight Realm record Engineering The Apocalypse, due out Spring 2022. "Our new...
MUSIC
metalinjection

SHOCK WITHDRAWAL Grinds You Into Nothing With "Despair Ratio"

Shock Withdrawal is the new band featuring members of Maruta, Mos Generator, and Nitesoil that's going to completely kick your ass into next year. The band is introducing themselves to the world with their debut single "Despair Ratio" alongside an equally violent music video. "We filmed the video for 'Despair...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch: Speed Painter Paints Ex-MEGADETH Drummer Nick Menza In Six Minutes

Check out Detroit-based speed painter Dave Santia doing a six-minute speed paint of the late and great Megadeth drummer Nick Menza. The final product is extremely well done and looks exactly like Menza!. Menza drummed for Megadeth between 1989 and 1998, and then again in 2004. Menza died from heart...
MUSIC
metalinjection

SOM Streams Doomy, Poppy New Album The Shape Of Everything

Som will release their new album The Shape Of Everything on January 21, but why wait? Your speakers need to be destroyed and your ears infested with every earworm imaginable right this second! So go ahead and stream The Shape Of Everything below and get every single song stuck in your head. It's absolutely worth it.
MUSIC
metalinjection

ACID MAGUS Riffs Right Into Bliss On "Red Dawn"

South African doom unit Acid Magus is now streaming the new video for their single "Red Dawn" off the 2021 record Wyrd Syster. The video for "Red Dawn" was shot in an abandoned shooting range underneath guitarist Keenan Kinnear's in-laws' house in Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria. The video also features dresses tailored for the video by Nina Badenhorst.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Silk Sonic announces Dolby Live Vegas residency

Multi-GRAMMY Award-nominated duo Silk Sonic has announced that it will debut an extended engagement at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas beginning in late February. The first set of dates include February 25 and 26; March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 and 31; and April 2.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Ex-FEAR FACTORY's BURTON BELL Compares His Vocal Style To Vocalizing "Like A Pastor Or Preacher"

Vocalist Burton C. Bell (Ascension Of The Watchers, ex-Fear Factory) is one of those vocalists who you can identify within seconds of hearing him. In a new livestream Q&A on the Ascension Of The Watchers Facebook page, Bell explained his approach to vocals as "vocalizing" in the style of "a pastor or a preacher" orating loudly and passionately. Bell also clarifies that he doesn't feel like his harsh vocals can really be classified as "screaming."
MUSIC
metalinjection

HAMMERFALL Teams With KING DIAMOND For New Single "Venerate Me"

Hammerfall is celebrating the 50th birthday of guitarist and vocalist Oscar Dronjak with a new single "Venerate Me" featuring King Diamond on vocals. The single also doubles as the second single off their coming record Hammer Of Dawn due out February 25. "The second single is here, and I’m very,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy