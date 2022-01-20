DEFTONES Bassist SERGIO VEGA Is Selling A Bunch Of Studio & Live Gear

Last year, we got put on to SOM via their dreamy, Deftones-y song "Youth // Decay," and Revolver HQ has liked just about everything they've done since. Comprised of past and present members of Caspian, Junius and Constants, the group make shoegazy post-metal that's as pretty as it is towering, and we're psyched to be premiering the video for their new song, "Center," that lands right in the middle of their icy-hot sweet spot. Taken from the band's upcoming LP, The Shape of Everything (out January 21st via Pelagic Records), the song recalls bands like Hum and Nothing with its huge riffs and sweet, ethereal vocals, and the video captures that energy with a dramatic love story. Watch and listen above via YouTube.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO