ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Can an Electric Hoverboard Ditch Wheels, and Drive on Metal Blades?

By Deniz Yilmaz
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who said that hoverboards are made to take on certain terrains only? Imagination knows no limits, that's why you can almost modify anything if you follow the engineer inside you. Hoverboards are...

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 3

Related
Interesting Engineering

A YouTuber Built a Ramp Buggy That Can Actually Flip Cars

Anyone who has ever played a video game with cars has had the experience of flipping a vehicle. It's fun and entertaining but is not suitable for real life. Or is it?. A new video series follows the construction of a ramp buggy that can actually flip cars. In this final episode, the video follows the engineers as they work on the buggy’s adjustable suspension, one of the final steps in the vehicle's construction.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
Robb Report

Airstream’s First Electric Trailer Concept Comes With a 242 HP Powertrain and Parks Itself

After some 90 years, Airstream’s iconic chrome camper has finally received an electrifying makeover to bring it firmly into the 21st century. Thor Industries, the parent company of Airstream, has just unveiled a new battery-powered trailer concept called eStream designed for an emissions-free future. Purists will be happy to see that America’s favorite camper retains its charming retro style, although the tech inside is at the cutting edge. Built on Thor’s exclusive towable platform, the eStream is equipped with an electric drivetrain comprising two independent motors that each power one of the trailer’s wheels. This setup, which reportedly produces 242 horses and...
CARS
Houston Chronicle

Can Electric Cars Survive in Winter?

Tesla completed almost one million deliveries in 2021. All the fancy electric vehicle upstarts you’ve been hearing about for years are finally selling cars. And this is the year EVs start to go mainstream, as the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. is going electric. But despite all the gains in the industry, what does all this mean for you, the consumer? Will you suddenly feel comfortable buying your first EV?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoverboards#Scooters
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Dually Is The Poshest Pickup In Town

With the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, we can see that the premium British marque is not afraid to dip its toes into the high-riding segments but we doubt they'd ever set foot in the truck market. A company specialist in Florida, however, has put together a rather special creation that merges one of the brand's classics with the fundamentals of an American work truck. Bear in mind, it is not as refined as what you would expect a factory-approved bespoke build to be.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
electrek.co

Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: $2,500 Chinese farm truck

Electric farm trucks are awesome – I actually bought one from China to use as a utility vehicle around my parents’ sprawling property. But while mine looks like a knockoff American truck, I recently found a much more Eastern-style truck that has me intrigued. It’s a perfect selection for the latest entry in my Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column!
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Thundertruck Is an 800-HP, Apocalypse-Ready EV Concept

The year is 2022, and things that once seemed far off in the future are either mainstream (think smart appliances and self-balancing electric skateboards) or closer to becoming a reality. Self-driving technology, 3D printing, AI virtual assistants, and cryptocurrency are among the more futuristic innovations today—or coming soon. And with legacy brands such as GM, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen joining the all-electric revolution, the electric car wars are also beginning to ramp up.
CARS
The Verge

Cadillac’s autonomous future looks too rich for my blood

Cadillac announced a pair of autonomous vehicle concepts that are a definite improvement over last year’s toaster-shaped thingamajig, but also seem designed to appeal to the 1 percent of the 1 percent of the 1 percent. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Rich people like cars and robots.)
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Most Satisfying New Pickup Trucks

Pickup trucks of all sizes and capabilities are available from a variety of manufacturers, including Ford, Honda, Ram, and Toyota, and each automaker wants its models to stand out from the competition to keep customers loyal. The trucks that top Consumer Reports’ owner satisfaction ratings deliver on manufacturer promises, whether they’re about ride quality, payload capacity, or towing performance.
CARS
The Independent

Battery breakthrough quintuples electric vehicle range

Scientists have developed a biologically-inspired membrane that could quintuple the charge capacity of electric car batteries, thereby massively increasing their range.A team from the University of Michigan used recycled Kevlar – the same material found in bullet-proof vests – to create a network of nanofibres similar to a cell membrane. They then used this to fix fundamental issues with a next-generation battery type, known as lithium-sulfur.Until now, this type of battery’s cycle life – the number of times it can be charged and discharged – has been insufficient for commercial use in electric vehicles, despite their capacity benefits.Lithium-sulfur batteries...
ENGINEERING
insideevs.com

Beware Of Flatbed Tow Trucks: Damaged Mach-E Battery Costs $28,000

Unfortunate and very costly damage to a Ford Mustang Mach-E battery from a tow truck was recently reported on the MachEforum.com. While it's just an example case, it's worth noting so that we all can avoid similar problems. Electric cars are still new and relatively rare, which means that there are plenty of inexperienced technicians.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Can a 1972 Plymouth Satellite Coupe Run on a Tesla Model S Engine?

What happens when a muscle car lover bumps into an old muscle car from the '70s and wants to get it running again? Well, he replaces its engine with a Tesla Model S's. Meet Kevin Erickson, inventor of the Electrollite project, who simply, well not that simply, wanted to make a new car out of a 1972 Plymouth Satellite Coupe, removing its 318 V8 engine and putting in some Tesla hardware just to learn new things, and challenge himself. Though he got people thinking that he ruined a classic, he seems to have enjoyed "ripping the soul out of" it. Building turbo and muscle cars before, Erickson included a 100 kW battery pack from a Tesla this time.
CARS
insideevs.com

You Can Now Get A 'Normal' Tesla Model S Steering Wheel

Fan of the new Tesla Model S but not so keen on the yoke steering wheel? You wouldn't be alone - many have been frustrated by the yoke's awkwardness, particularly at low speeds. Despite source code on Tesla's website indicating a traditional steering wheel would also be offered, in reality it never was. However fear not, aftermarket Tesla tuner T Sportline are now offering their own range of 'normal' steering wheels for the revised Model S.
CARS
The Independent

Tesla travels 1,200km on a single charge with breakthrough battery

A Tesla vehicle equipped with a next-generation battery was able to travel more than 1,200km (750 miles) on a single charge.The first road test of the Gemini battery, developed by Detroit-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE), achieved nearly double the typical range that a standard Tesla Model S is able to achieve, and more than the highest range of any mass-produced gasoline-powered vehicles.Travelling across Michigan, the results “set a new benchmark for the entire automotive industry”, according to ONE founder and CEO Mujeeb Ijaz.“We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back...
CARS
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T Electric Truck: Owner Blown Away After One Month

YouTube channel TEDActuallyTalks just published its latest video about the Rivian R1T after owning it now for four weeks. As you may remember – especially if you're a fan of the first electric pickup truck in the US – we published an article covering this channel's R1T initial impressions video a few weeks ago, though it provided a whole lot more than just a few impressions.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy