ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Album Review: ASHES OF ARES Emperors And Fools

By Jeff Podoshen
metalinjection
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou likely know Matt Barlow as the one-time lead vocalist of Iced Earth, and whether you're a power metal fan or not, there's a strong likelihood you know of the band. Ashes Of Ares was created a few years by Barlow after he exited Iced Earth after 2008's The Crucible of...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Review: Mellencamp album reflects on life and wasted time

“Strictly a One-Eyed Jack," John Mellencamp (Republic Records)John Mellencamp‘s latest studio album, “Strictly a One-Eyed Jack,” is a work of deep reflection. Over the course of 12 new tunes, Mellencamp sings in a raspy sing-song voice mixing blues, folk, and rock in an audio thread of reflections on the past, the future, sadness, and in many cases, some regret. The highlight of the album is the duet with fellow rock legend Bruce Springsteen on “Wasted Days,” a song that offers the life lessons of Mellencamp classics like his 1982 smash hit "Jack and Diane.” But instead of the warnings to...
MUSIC
metalinjection

MACHINE HEAD Shares In-Studio Documentary From New Album Sessions

Machine Head is currently in the studio with producer Zack Ohren (Aborted, Machine Head, etc.) tracking their new album. The new album features drummer Navene Koperweis (Entheos, ex-Animals as Leaders) and is due out sometime this year. In the meantime, you can check out the first episode of an in-studio documentary about the recording of the new record above.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: TRENCHES Reckoner

Anyone with any interest in new Trenches material mostly likely ran out of Haste The Day puns after 14 years. Speaking of Haste The Day, Trenches originally formed after vocalist Jimmy Ryan left the aforementioned Christian metalcore band. The band's 2008 debut The Tide Will Swallow Us Whole brought a hefty dose of post-rock and sludge metal to the metalcore style Ryan was known for. This was an uncommon sound for Tooth & Nail Records, essentially making these guys the equivalent of Isis or Cave In for youth group kids. Jokes aside, the record holds up after 14 years—certainly enough to keep fans clinging to every cryptic update about their second full-length. The release of Reckoner came like a thief in the night, and what a joyous return it is!
ROCK MUSIC
eriereader.com

Album Review: Abby Barrett // Then We Rebuild

He debut solo EP from Erie musician Abby Barrett (Abigail Lynn) is both beautiful and haunting. Many are familiar with her work in The Mighty Sea, Potwhole, and various other collaborations. On Then We Rebuild, Barrett creates her own vision of what a solo album should be. She starts the EP off with two shorter songs, but once she has you hooked, you are on board for tracks that are up to eight minutes. The album highlights her multi-instrumental skills where she is not only the vocalist, but plays the violin, viola, cello, and guitar as well. She states that it is an album about love, consciousness, and chaos fueled by the old world ideology of Plato's Twin Flame. This duality is apparent in the way she changes from tracks like "The Trees Are On Fire" with its traditional song structure, to "2:42," an instrumental jazz-inspired track featuring saxophonist Joe Cieslak. The only other guest on the album was Andrew Todd, who played the organ and is also the executive producer of the EP. Then We Rebuild has crossover appeal from those who enjoy composers like Angelo Badalamenti and Jean-Michel Jarre to more modern songwriters like Cat Power.
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yngwie Malmsteen
Person
Jon Schaffer
Person
Matt Barlow
theconcordian.org

Album review: Earl Sweatshirt returns with “SICK!”

Earl Sweatshirt is, in my humble opinion, a hip-hop powerhouse. His last solo project was an EP released in 2019, so this full length album is a solid return. His return to the rap game also led to a world tour combined with Action Bronson and The Alchemist, both big names in the music world. After this album, there is no doubt that I will have to secure tickets to the trio’s concert.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Big Scenic Nowhere – The Long Morrow

Culled from the same sessions that birthed the Lavender Blues EP in 2020, Big Scenic Nowhere’s second full-length expands the supergroup’s jammed out take on Desert Rock. However, The Long Morrow (Heavy Psych Sounds) sets itself apart from Vision Beyond Horizon by means of a more grounded approach. There aren’t as many songs as before and the album is about ten minutes shorter than its predecessor overall. The guest list also isn’t as loaded this time around, only featuring keyboardist Per Wilberg and The Cure/David Bowie guitarist Reeves Gabrels on the colossal title track.
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Elvis Costello and the Imposters, ‘The Boy Named If': Album Review

Elvis Costello's nostalgic look-back lately has reignited his rock 'n' roll heart. From pre-pandemic tours zeroing in on specific eras to records that recall his late-'70s/early '80s zenith to 2021's reworking of This Year's Model as a Spanish-language album, this spate of activity recalls a period before restless genre jumping became an occasionally frustrating norm.
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: The Lumineers find the ‘Brightside’

Though 2022 may not have started as calmly as we all had hoped with the new COVID Omicron surge, politics and hospitalizations do seem to be slightly more under control than 12 months ago. With winter in full swing and Christmas music making its way down the charts, it’s time for the first major releases of 2022. And The Lumineers have decidedly kicked things off with an optimistic take. Brightside, their fourth studio album, finds the band in somewhat familiar territory with lyrics oftentimes about minute moments of romance. Though this time, the music is more electric and fuller than on their previous releases.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emperors#Ashes Of Ares#Earth Song#Iced Earth#Daylight Saving Time#K K#Northtale
metalinjection

Album Review: SHADOW OF INTENT Elegy

The future is fun, isn't it? Sure, we have a resurgent pandemic, global climate crisis, and a rapidly decaying social fabric, but we can also record epic symphonic music from home with nothing but a few cables and apps! Shadow Of Intent has kicked off 2022 with one of the most over-the-top symphonic deathcore albums of all time. Elegy is essential listening if you were one of those kids that spent high school rotating between Dimmu Borgir and Whitechapel. With flawless production and a masterful balancing of the two styles, it's a way to great start the new year.
ROCK MUSIC
eriereader.com

Album Review: Grace Victoria // Love & Justice

From the first notes in Love & Justice, you know that you're in for something captivatingly unique from Grace Victoria. The NYC-based singer-songwriter is using her mid-century musical prowess and combining it with lyrics that directly deal with her own experience as a Black woman in America. To either its fault or its strength, the album almost reads as a musical unto itself. There are a handful of different methods at work here amongst these dozen tracks. You have the samba-style guitar tracks like the opener "Down in Virginia" and "What Have You Got to Lose?" Then there are piano-heavy compositions like "Guilty" and the theatrical "Perhaps," along with more modern-sounding beats of "Mirror, Mirror" and "Black Looks Better on Me." Victoria is obviously well-versed in the music of the past, employing jazz chord changes that often evoke the mood of an anachronistic cabaret. Here, Victoria isn't afraid to pull any of her punches lyrically, explicitly referencing her own Blackness, seemingly speaking directly to a white audience at times on tracks like the closer, "Undercover Ghetto Girl," her frankness and openness hopefully not lost on the listeners that need to hear it.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Gretsch Ash Soan Signature Snare review

While the Gretsch Ash Soan Signature Snare is no small outlay, we'd urge you to leave your preconceptions of what a smaller diameter drum can do. From his early days playing with Del Amitri and Faithless through to his present day role as one of contemporary music’s go-to session drummers, Ash Soan has carved a path over the last three decades that has seen his distinctive playing grace recordings from the likes of Adele, Robbie Williams, James Morrison, Julian Lennon, Marianne Faithful and many, many more.
RETAIL
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Various Artists – Back in Black Redux

Magnetic Eye Records have released yet another extraordinary tribute album, this time for one of the greatest rock and roll albums. This album is composed of insane covers by various artists, each paying homage to the legendary band AC/DC and their fan-favorite album Back In Black. Back In Black was AC/DC’s first record to feature vocalist Brian Johnson after the death of the great Bon Scott. Magnetic Eye Record’s Back In Black album falls under their Redux series and features artists such as Howling Giant, Early Man, Red Fang and more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
metalinjection

Album Review: ENTERPRISE EARTH The Chosen

Enterprise Earth, which I learned a long time ago has nothing to do with Star Trek, seems to have gone through more lineup changes than the number of red shirts killed in all three seasons of the original Star Trek television series. Captained by lead vocalist, Dan Watson, Enterprise Earth has had a bit of a bumpy ride over the years, but certainly makes a strong statement with their newest record, The Chosen.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Album Premiere & Review: Papir,

[Click play above to stream Papir’s 7 in full. Album is out Friday on Stickman Records.]. What if, instead of psychedelia being thought of as a means toward escapism, it could be a way to be present in the moment? To put yourself in existence and thus transform it instead of leaving it behind? Papir‘s latest work, 7, follows behind the Copenhagen trio’s 2021 sidestep Jams (review here) and 2019’s VI (review here) and brings the instrumentalist unit to a particularly soothing place in terms of sound. And it would be easy, given the confused and often terrified state of the world in which it arrives, to think of 7 as a vehicle for the listener to at least close their eyes and imagine something else, some version of the escapism noted above, whatever it may be. But across the four extended tracks — the first of which is the longest (immediate points) with “7.1 (Part I-III)” at 19:52, more than 10 minutes longer than anything else — guitarist Nicklas Sørensen, bassist Christian Becher Clausen and drummer Christoffer Brøchmann Christensen could just as easily be looking for a way to exist in the present moment as to leave it behind. Mindfulness as manifest through psychedelic exploration of sound.
ROCK MUSIC
umlconnector.com

Album Review: Barnett is on time

(Photo courtesy by ELIZABETH WEINBERG) Courtney Barnett is an Australian singer. With her unmistakable Sheryl Crow-like vocal delivery and Tom Petty style guitar hooks, Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett returns with her fourth studio album, “Things Take Time, Take Time.” A softer and more reflective release of the well-crafted, catchy pop songs and memorable choruses that have made Barnett one of the leading female rock guitarists and songwriters of recent years.
MUSIC
Gonzaga Bulletin

A journey into the beyond with The Weeknd: 'Dawn FM' album review

World building through music is a difficult, yet incredible feat. When an artist is able to enthrall audiences by encapsulating a concept with vivid storytelling and sonic scene-setting, that is a unique mark of brilliance. Following the release of his latest album, “Dawn FM,” The Weeknd should be considered a true master of concept albums.
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Green Day, ‘BBC Sessions': Album Review

BBC support for Green Day seemed a no-brainer back in the '90s. The trio certainly counted a wealth of British punk music among its source materials and influences, and the group's brand of Bay Area snot was familiar in the land that gave us Sex Pistols, the Damned, Buzzcocks and so much more.
MUSIC
Lantern

Album review: The Weeknd struggles with consistency on ‘Dawn FM’

Award-winning singer-songwriter The Weeknd has released his new album “Dawn FM” almost a year after his well-received “After Hours.”. Although “After Hours,” which featured hit songs such as “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears,” went No. 1 on the Billboard charts after its March 2020 release, and “Blinding Lights” spent 90 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the biggest Hot 100 song of all time, the Grammys did not give the album or any of its songs any nominations. Following this controversy, The Weeknd told The New York Times he would no longer allow his label to submit his music to the Grammys.
MUSIC
maroonweekly.com

Album Review: “If Words Were Flowers” by Curtis Harding

If the words in Curtis Harding’s newest album were flowers, they would be something sweet and elegant, but not something as overdone as a rose. It creates a bouquet of an album called “If Words Were Flowers,” which represents some of the best of modern soul music.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Soichi Terada - Asakusa Light

Producer, DJ, and video game soundtrack composer Soichi Terada has been a pivotal figure for video game scores. He may be best known for the Ape Escape soundtracks, but he worked on other games as well like Sumo Jungle and Futari no Fantavision. His solo releases extended beyond the video game realm, but still kept some of the that secret sauce. Since 2015’s Sounds from the Far East, his production rate has seemingly taken a step back, but now we have a good reason why. He has released a new solo album Asakusa Light that captures the magic of his deep house.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy