Hudson, NY

Iona Prep dominates all-state football teams

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

The New York State Sports Writing Association announced it all-state team among big schools and no surprise the Hudson Valley has a big showing.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

