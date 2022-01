On Jan. 17, Every Time I Die officially announced that they had broken up, which prompted a flurry of reactions from artists and fans who were heartbroken by the news. The decision was made a month before the band was scheduled to hit the road and provide direct support for Underoath alongside openers Spiritbox. Even with tour dates on the books, the breakup was not a complete shock as dysfunction within the group emerged late last year, which put the veteran group's future in question.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO