ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

EVERY TIME I DIE Bassist On Breakup: "I Hope Everyone Understands How Much This Hurts Every Single One Of Us"

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Time I Die announced their breakup on January 17 after having a public falling out with vocalist Keith Buckley. Keith has since issued a statement saying the band should've broken up years ago, while the rest of Every Time I Die has expressed interest in forming a new band under...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
Noisecreep

Artists + Fans React to Every Time I Die Splitting Up

On Jan. 17, Every Time I Die officially announced that they had broken up, which prompted a flurry of reactions from artists and fans who were heartbroken by the news. The decision was made a month before the band was scheduled to hit the road and provide direct support for Underoath alongside openers Spiritbox. Even with tour dates on the books, the breakup was not a complete shock as dysfunction within the group emerged late last year, which put the veteran group's future in question.
BUFFALO, NY
Billboard

Every Time I Die Break Up, Band Claims ‘No Direct Communication’ With Singer Keith Buckley

Long-running New York metalcore band Every Time I Die announced their breakup on Monday (Jan. 17), revealing that they played their final show in December. The group, formed in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1988 by brothers singer Keith Buckley and guitarist Jordan Buckley, rhythm guitarist Andy Williams, bassist John McCarthy and drummer Mike Novak, appear to have split following a fallout with singer Buckley.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Buckley
stereoboard.com

Every Time I Die Announce Split

Every Time I Die have announced they are breaking up. Four members of the group—Andy Williams, Jordan Buckley, Stephen Micciche and Clayton Holyoak—confirmed the split with a joint statement revealing that their final performances with the band took place on December 11, 2021. It's understood that the break-up...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Every Time I Die Have Broken Up

Every Time I Die guitarists Jordan Buckley and Andy Williams both took to social media on Monday (January 17th) to announce the band has played their last show together. They tweeted a broken heart emoji and wrote, "Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose's last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreement upon legal statement that outlines the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one.
MUSIC
theprp.com

4/5th Of Every Time I Die’s Final Lineup Hope To Continue On Together In A New Group

Jordan Buckley, the now former guitarist of Every Time I Die, has been addressing various fans and friends amid the wreckage of last night’s announcement that the Buffalo, NY metalcore institution had laid their 20-plus year career to rest. That breakup saw 4/5th of the outfit announce the band’s dissolution, citing issues with frontman Keith Buckley, who is also Jordan‘s brother. You can read the statement filed by the instrumental half of the group and a legal request for a separation agreement they sent to Keith here.
BUFFALO, NY
theprp.com

Ex-Every Time I Die Bassist Steve Micciche Details Keith Buckley’s Alleged Erratic Behavior And Rift With His Brother Jordan

Former Every Time I Die bassist Stephen Micciche, who spent time in the band from 2001 to 2005 and from 2011 up to their recently announced dissolution, has commented at length on the band’s messy breakup. He has responded with a statement of his own issued in reply to that of the metalcore veteran’s allegedly estranged vocalist Keith Buckley.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Never Understand#One Of Us#Bassist#Mental Health#Etid#Tmz
Z94

Every Time I Die Members Could Continue to Work Together Within New Band

Every Time I Die's very public breakup has been in the headlines over the past week, and while there is no plan to continue the band after the split with singer Keith Buckley, Every Time I Die guitarist Jordan Buckley has strongly hinted that there is a potential for him to collaborate with the other members on future music.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Keith Buckely Gives a Detailed Statement on Every Time I Die Break Up

Every Time I Die singer has Keith Buckley has posted a long explanation of the details and inccidents that led to the band’s stunning breakup news first brought to you by Ghost Cult. He referred to the split as “inevitable” and insisting that “our problems with each other go back decades.” The band announced their break up on Monday, January 17th. The Buffalo-based post-Hardcore legends initially announced they would tour without Buckley after he left the tour before its end in early December. Buckley later accused the band of openly plotting to replace him. Both sides have slung arrows at each other in the press. Buckley says that after this statement he shared today, he will not comment again. Every Time I Die came back together long enough to play their annual “‘TID The Season” concerts in the band’s hometown of Buffalo, on December 10 and December 11. But this past Monday (January 17), Jordan Buckley (lead guitar), Andy Williams (rhythm guitar), Stephen Micciche (bass) and Clayton “Goose” Holyoak (drums) issued a statement in which they confirmed that they were unable to reach an agreement with their estranged singer and were indeed going their separate ways. Buckley responded by sharing a letter sent to him by law firm Savur Law, dated December 20, 2021, saying that it had been retained by the rest of the band “for legal representation in connection with a separation agreement” between them and Buckley. Every Time I Die’s ninth studio album, Radical, was released in October via Epitaph.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Where to buy Every Time I Die merch as band splits after 24 years

Members of metalcore band Every Time I Die (ETID) announced news of their split on their respective Instagrams on 17 January 2022, leaving fans heartbroken but not surprised – so where can they get merch now?. Andy Williams, Jordan Buckley, Steve Micciche and Clayton Holyoak broke the news of...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
MetalSucks

Famous Metal Musicians React to the Breakup of Every Time I Die

Why does the breakup of Every Time I Die feel so different from the breakup of other popular bands? Part of it is certainly the drama that has developed around the split — but I don’t think that’s all of it. Plenty of band breakups are less-than-amicable, after all.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

EVERY TIME I DIE Members Want To Carry On As A New Band

Every Time I Die announced their breakup on January 17 after having a public falling out with vocalist Keith Buckley throughout December. The issues began to show in the public eye on December 3 when vocalist Keith Buckley announced that he would be taking a mental health break from the band. Keith then clarified his original statement adding that since his sobriety, he felt ostracized from some members of the band, and called out his brother guitarist Jordan Buckley.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

If you’re following the Every Time I Die drama, singer Keith Buckley has issued a statement

Depending on how you want to spin it, (a) Every Time I Die has broken up, or (b) four of the five guys quit the band, leaving singer Keith Buckley on his own. Back on December 3, Buckley announced that he wasn’t going to play three of the final dates on an American tour. He did, however, promise return for the group’s annual hometown show in Buffalo. That’s exactly what happened.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Every Time I Die’s Steve Micciche issues statement: “for this to have even gotten to where it is is so sad”

More and more continues to come out from the members of Every Time I Die about their breakup. First, all members except Keith Buckley issued a joint statement stating that the band was no more, then Keith told his side of the story, and now bassist Steve Micciche has responded in a series of tweets (compiled by The PRP) alleging -- among other things -- that Keith wanted guitarist Jordan Buckley (his brother) out of the band. His statement reads:
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Every Time I Die split gets messier as bassist Steve Micciche breaks his silence

The fall-out from the break-up of Every Time I Die continues, with bassist Steve Micciche breaking his silence to issue his own lengthy statement on the split. “While I’ve been cringing at even the thought of doing this,” the bassist admits, “I am now choosing to stick up for my friends, coworkers, anyone that’s ever had a hand in ETID, and myself…”
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Every Time I Die Members Leave Door Open To New Band Without Keith

Every Time I Die announced earlier this week that they have broken up, for what appears to have been differences between the band and frontman Keith Buckley. While the band had no plans to continue under that name with a new vocalist, Jordan Buckley shared via Twitter that it is possible that he and Andy Williams, Steve Micciche, and Clayton Holyoak could possibly make music together again.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy