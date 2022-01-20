ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Jamie Lee Curtis 'struggled with the idea of love' after growing up around divorce

By Celebretainment
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Lee Curtis has "struggled with the idea of love" after seeing her parents split and so many family members get divorced. The 63-year-old actress' famous parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh separated when she was just three years old and although she respects their "deep love and ambition" their break-up...

www.djournal.com

mix929.com

Britney Spears says she loves Jamie Lynn “unconditionally” after heated public exchange

It seems as though Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn may be on the road to making up after getting into a heated online exchange. On Saturday, Britney shared a lengthy Twitter post in which she clarified her feelings about Jamie Lynn, who recently did an interview in which she discussed the singer, their relationship and the past while promoting her upcoming book Things I Should Have Said, out January 18.
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Tony Curtis
Person
Janet Leigh
Parents Magazine

Tori Roloff Opens Up About Her 'Struggle' to Love Herself Through Pregnancy

Tori Roloff is getting real about her pregnancy experience. The Little People, Big World star opened up about her pregnancy with her third child in a vulnerable post shared to her Instagram Stories Wednesday. "Reminder: Growing a human is hard," Roloff captioned the mirror selfie. "Sometimes I struggle with how...
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield ‘Lied to People for Two Years’ About ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Role

Andrew Garfield’s next role? Professional party planner, or so we can only hope. During an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Garfield likened keeping his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” role under wraps to planning the ultimate “surprise birthday party” for Marvel fans. “It was fun to keep it secret, because you know when you’re planning a surprise birthday party for someone and they’re like, ‘I hate surprises. Tell me, is the party happening? No seriously, don’t mess around because you know I actually hate surprises,'” Garfield joked. “So it felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: As Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Shares a Stunningly Peaceful Video of Her Baby Boys, She Opens Up About the Importance of Their ‘Little Adventures’

The short clip may be as close as we come to a moment of genuine peace today. Thanks, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. We needed this. On January 23, the Bold & Beautiful MVP dropped both a video and a photo of her and husband Elan Ruspoli’s baby boys chilling on the beach, just as calm and tranquil as…
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
wmagazine.com

Sheryl Lee Ralph Loves Herself Loudly

Sheryl Lee Ralph has great energy; the kind that wraps around you in a warm embrace just seconds after falling into conversation. Throughout her 45-year career, the multi-hyphenate has endeared audiences with a number of memorable roles: She first dazzled as Deena in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, the same part that eventually went to Beyoncé in the 2006 film adaption. Many millennials got to know her as Dee, the sensible matriarch and principal on the hit 90s sitcom Moesha, and as Lauryn Hill’s tough-as-nails mother in Sister Act 2. Now, Ralph brings her talents to Abbott Elementary—the mockumentary-style sitcom helmed by comedian Quinta Brunson—as Barbara Howard, a dedicated elementary teacher working among a mixed bag of personalities at an under-resourced Philadelphia school.
Deadline

Ian Alexander Jr. Dies: Musician/DJ And Son of Regina King Was 26

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide. King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People. An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022
Deadline

‘Harry Potter’ Star Jason Isaacs On J.K. Rowling Controversy: “I Was Not Going To Be Jumping To Stab Her”

Jason Isaacs, best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, addressed the controversy swirling around J.K. Rowling in an interview published today by The Telegraph regarding the author’s statements on the transgender community. In the past, Rowling has publicly stated that “sex is real and has lived consequences.” Her statements caused great division in the Harry Potter community, and resulted in cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint issue statements amid the backlash. Last week in The Times interview, Grint expressed that though he doesn’t “necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, she’s...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Wishes TV Daughter Sami Gayle Happy Birthday

“Blue Bloods” actress, Bridget Moynahan found a super sweet way to wish her TV daughter, Sami Gayle, a happy 26th birthday!. In a recent Instagram post, Moynahan shares an adorable photo of her co-star holding a flowery birthday cake. Can we all agree that that blue coloring is calling our names? Sami Gayle is all smiles as she holds the multi-colored masterpiece. But based on Moynahan’s caption, the cake wasn’t for her TV daughter.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ Filmmakers Let a Character Live Because the Actor Was So Charming

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Seconds after the filmmakers behind the new Scream ended a meet-and-greet Zoom call with Mason Gooding, they knew he was their choice to play Chad Meeks-Martin. There was just one problem. In the original script from writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick Chad, the charismatic jock (and nephew of Jamie Kennedy’s original Scream character Randy Meeks), dies during the third act. “The conversation as soon as he signed on was, ‘Well we can’t kill Chad. Mason has got to be in the other movies. This guy is the greatest! We’d be crazy to get someone this charismatic and...
MOVIES

