Learning a new language can be fun, intellectually stimulating or even necessary for coursework in school, but today, with so many people communicating across boarders through our digitally connected world, it can also be an important skill to hone no matter where your interests lie. That's where Babbel comes in. With 14 language courses and more than 10,000 hours of content, Babbel's well-designed courses aim to be the shortest path to real-life conversations. The program works across desktop and mobile devices, though the internet is required. It also syncs your progress across your devices so that you can jump in from wherever is most convenient. You can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning software for just $199 now through Jan. 26.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO