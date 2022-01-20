200 Atlantic Mayor issues Snow Ordinance Reminder to Property Owners
(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett speaking at Wednesday’s City Council meeting reminds residents and property owners of the City’s 24-hour snow removal ordinance. The reminder comes on the heels of the first significant snowfall event this past weekend.
Garrett says property owners have 24 hours to remove snow and or ice from the sidewalks within 24-hours following a snowfall event. The same goes for parked vehicles.
