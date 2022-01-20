ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

200 Atlantic Mayor issues Snow Ordinance Reminder to Property Owners

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Niq9x_0dqzavy200

(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett speaking at Wednesday’s City Council meeting reminds residents and property owners of the City’s 24-hour snow removal ordinance. The reminder comes on the heels of the first significant snowfall event this past weekend.

Garrett says property owners have 24 hours to remove snow and or ice from the sidewalks within 24-hours following a snowfall event. The same goes for parked vehicles.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

IEDA Awards for Infrastructure, Housing and Revitalization Projects

(Des Moines) Several southwest Iowa entities received awards from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for community infrastructure, housing and revitalization projects during the fourth quarter of 2021. Awards were made through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which provides support for community improvements. Clarinda was awarded $600,000 for Social...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

City of Wiota receives Rural Innovation Grant

(Area) The City of Wiota received a Rural Innovation Grant. Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority today announced grant funding will be awarded to rural communities across the state through the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative. The City of Wiota will receive $20,000. The City is...
WIOTA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lawmaker Decides Now is not the Time To Change Eminent Domain Rules

(Des Moines, IA) The chairman of an Iowa House committee says after careful consideration, he’s decided now is not the time to change state law governing when a property may be seized for pipelines. Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann said last week that he was trying to craft a bill to require that a large percentage of landowners agree to a carbon pipeline before state regulators could approve the seizure of the remaining property through eminent domain. Kaufmann said Wednesday rushing eminent domain changes through the legislature this year would send the wrong message to businesses who have already signed easements for carbon pipelines and landowners still considering contracts.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs centers receive Child Care Grants

(Council Bluffs) Three Council Bluffs center recently received Child Care Grants. St. Paul’s Lutheran Early Childhood Center in Council Bluffs was awarded $291,00. The project will be the first ever (Phase I) comprehensive expansion of St. Paul’s Lutheran Early Childhood Center. Funding will address infrastructure limitations as well as health and safety needs to provide for increased child care slots and additional future growth.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Senate Considers Bill on Exemptions from Vaccines During Public Health Emergencies

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Senate is considering a bill that would prevent local schools or communities from requiring additional vaccines – like the one for COVID-19. The legislation would allow families to continue to claim medical and religious exemptions during a public health emergency. Currently, the exemptions exist but they can be canceled by the Iowa Board of Health during a statewide emergency. Iowa Public Radio reports the Senate bill would leave the exemptions in place even during a pandemic.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Applauds $829 Million in Infrastructure Funding For River Lock and Dams

(Washington, DC) — The US Army Corps of Engineers plans to invest more than 829-million dollars in improvements to the lock-and-dam systems on the Mississippi River. US Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the move, saying it’s a much-needed update to make the waterway more efficient for moving goods up-and downriver. Grassley said, “when I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and I was one of 19 Republicans to support it, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for very critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on.” Grassley says the Mississippi and Missouri rivers give Midwestern farmers a leg up on their international competitors for both exports and imports. He says these improvements are especially important in the aftermath of historic flooding in 2019.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy