ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

TONY MARTIN-Era BLACK SABBATH Finally Getting Reissued

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Martin-era Black Sabbath is going to be readily available once more sometime hopefully soon. According to Martin in a Facebook post, he recently spoke to Tony Iommi's manager who confirmed a deal has been struck...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Bill Ward’s Biggest Black Sabbath Regret

Bill Ward recalled one of his “biggest regrets” in relation to his life with Black Sabbath, while also reflecting on his struggle with alcohol. In a wide-ranging interview with Metal Hammer, Ward said he had an “attitude of gratitude” toward his past and felt like a much more balanced person than he was in his “20s, 30s or even 40s.”
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Check Out This Fan-Made BLACK SABBATH Sabotage Documentary

The Tapes Archive is now streaming their 30-minute look at the 1975 Black Sabbath record Sabotage. The documentary was largely created by Alan Berry, and was co-written by Mark Enochs and Jason "Godshifter" C. "Sabotage is the sixth studio album by metal pioneers Black Sabbath, released in 1975. It was...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Iommi
metalinjection

Album Review: TRENCHES Reckoner

Anyone with any interest in new Trenches material mostly likely ran out of Haste The Day puns after 14 years. Speaking of Haste The Day, Trenches originally formed after vocalist Jimmy Ryan left the aforementioned Christian metalcore band. The band's 2008 debut The Tide Will Swallow Us Whole brought a hefty dose of post-rock and sludge metal to the metalcore style Ryan was known for. This was an uncommon sound for Tooth & Nail Records, essentially making these guys the equivalent of Isis or Cave In for youth group kids. Jokes aside, the record holds up after 14 years—certainly enough to keep fans clinging to every cryptic update about their second full-length. The release of Reckoner came like a thief in the night, and what a joyous return it is!
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: ASHES OF ARES Emperors And Fools

You likely know Matt Barlow as the one-time lead vocalist of Iced Earth, and whether you're a power metal fan or not, there's a strong likelihood you know of the band. Ashes Of Ares was created a few years by Barlow after he exited Iced Earth after 2008's The Crucible of Man: Something Wicked Part 2 along with bassist Freddie Vidales, who left after the 2011 Dystopia record.
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Pavement Announce Expanded Reissue of Final Album, Share Previously Unreleased Song “Be the Hook”

Pavement have announced a two-disc expanded reissue of their fifth and final album, 1999’s Terror Twilight. They have coincidently shared a song from the upcoming reissue, the previously unreleased “Be the Hook.” The reissue, entitled Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, will feature the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, and live recordings, altogether containing 28 unreleased tracks. It will be out on April 8 via Matador. Listen to “Be the Hook” and view the reissue’s tracklist below. The cover art is featured above.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reissue#Tyr#Cross Purposes#The Eternal Idol
loudersound.com

Bill Ward: "Black Sabbath were so tight, we’d have the same dreams"

The man behind the kit for some of metal’s most influential and formative records, Bill Ward’s tenure with Black Sabbath saw the birth of heavy metal as a genre and the band’s ascension into globe-conquering superstars. A battle with alcoholism in the 1980s gave way to a more holistic lifestyle that has kept him going in the decades since, returning to Sabbath for spells in the 90s and 2000s whilst also branching out into a solo career. Not short of a few pearls of wisdom, we spoke to the heavy metal icon to find the path to enlightenment…
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: BORIS W

When it comes to confounding and overwhelming the listener with a discography littered with a dizzying myriad of full-lengths, compilations, splits, EPs, collaborations, and altered/enhanced versions of the band all issued on various labels big and small and anything else you care to imagine and throw into the mix, Melvins take the cake. Taking a not-so-distant silver medal is Japanese trio Boris, a band with a history dating back to 1992 and a sound and direction so difficult to put a finger on that Metal Archives officially denotes their genre as "various." If you do a random search on Boris, you'll find the internet describing them as everything from an "experimental band" to simply "a musical group."
ROCK MUSIC
guitar.com

Final Pavement record Terror Twilight to get huge 45-track reissue

Terror Twilight, the final album by the recently-reunited Pavement, is set to be reissued as Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal this April, in a massive 45-track 4LP / 2CD version. The reissued version of the 1999 album features 28 unreleased songs, with the physical LP and CD editions being joined by...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
metalinjection

Watch: AVENGED SEVENFOLD Members Surprise A Fan At Home With A Signed Guitar

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates and bassist Johnny Christ recently surprised their fan Andrew by showing up at his house and delivering him a signed guitar. Andrew looks beyond stoked, and of course Gates and Christ look like they're having a blast. According to vocalist M. Shadows, Avenged Sevenfold plans...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

TESTAMENT Parts Ways With Drummer GENE HOGLAN

Testament has parted ways with drummer Gene Hoglan for the second time in their career. According to a statement from Testament, their upcoming touring schedule and Hoglan's schedule do not match up, and the split was amicable. Testament also mentions they have a replacement in mind. "To all our Testament...
MUSIC
metalinjection

HAMMERFALL Teams With KING DIAMOND For New Single "Venerate Me"

Hammerfall is celebrating the 50th birthday of guitarist and vocalist Oscar Dronjak with a new single "Venerate Me" featuring King Diamond on vocals. The single also doubles as the second single off their coming record Hammer Of Dawn due out February 25. "The second single is here, and I’m very,...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: COMEBACK KID Heavy Steps

The enduring might of Canucklehead hardcore heroes Comeback Kid exists because of a variety of factors. The quintet hails from Winnipeg where, when the temperature at the intersection of Portage and Main gets to 50 below (and it does!), you stay inside and rock n' roll. And when you've had enough of the four walls and beer-and-black mold rehearsal room scent, one can choose to decamp to the four walls and fart-and-armpit scent of a tour van. Which is what Comeback Kid have done like clockwork since forming in 2002. Originally, coming together as a side project, the band has issued seven brick-solid albums and backed them up with an impressive ledger of touring that has spanned here, there and everywhere borders were open and visas could be applied for.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

DEAFHEAVEN Vocalists Launches Trippy New Band ALTO ARC

Deafheaven vocalist George Clarke has teamed up with vocalist Isamaya Ffrench for a brand new and very trippy band called Alto Arc. The band is now streaming their debut single "Bordello," whose runtime teeters on the brink of total psychedelic collapse basically the whole time. It's also an interesting show of Clarke's vocal range as he sings, speaks, and screams his way through the whole thing.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it

The term “rip off” may be the last phrase anyone wants to hear used to describe their band, but when it comes to imitating Black Sabbath, it’s not always a bad thing. After all, their mammoth effect on the world of heavy metal – from their 1970 self-titled release all the way to 2013’s 13 – helped forge a whole new genre, and being brushed with Sabbath comparisons became pretty hard to avoid if wielding fiendish riffs or writing songs about witches was your forte.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Metal Injection's Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022

Abbath – — (Mar. 25) Abbath, king of the internet memes, has some amazing new music in store for us. As one of black metal's most talented songwriters, we're expecting another stellar full-length in Dread Reaver. Mia Wallace is back in the fold on bass (mostly), and drummer Ukri Suvilehtois here to shred once more. Abbath is a jokester, no doubt, and I still remember him showing me how he likes to flip over his eyelids (gross) back in the day, but he takes his music very seriously. – Jeff Podoshen.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

MATT HEAFY & IHSAHN's Black Metal Project IBARAKI Drops Debut Single "Tamashii No Houkai"

Ibaraki, the long-awaited black metal collaboration between Trivium's Matt Heafy and Ihsahn, is finally streaming its debut single "Tamashii No Houkai." The single showcases crushingly relentless riffs alongside Heafy ranging from strangled screams to soaring cleans. "'Tamashii No Houkai' means 'the breaking of the soul' or 'soul collapse," explains Heafy....
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy