New Self-Propelled Electric Campers Offer Sustainable Camping Trips

By Loukia Papadopoulos
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
Eco-conscious campers seem to be all the rage in the last year and with good reason: they provide an environmentally friendly way to explore the world. In February 2021, we reported on California-based company Polydrops that conceived of an ingenious trailer made for electric vehicles called the P17A camper that is...

Comments / 16

Crazy Daud
4d ago

isn't a self propelled camper a motor home?

21
Christopher Jones
3d ago

well if you can figure out how to integrate the onboard generator with the drivetrain and batteries then you can sell charge on the road

2
ECONOMY
