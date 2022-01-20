ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original HAKEN Keyboardist Rejoins Band

By Greg Kennelty
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaken parted ways with keyboardist Diego Tejeida in 2021 after over a decade of being together. The band has now announced original Haken keyboardist Peter Jones, who played in the band between 2007 and 2008, has rejoined. "Please join us in...

