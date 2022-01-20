ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble Initiative Foundation in Griswold awarded Child Care Grant

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago

(Griswold) The Noble Initiative Foundation in Griswold was recently awarded a child care grant.

The Mission of the Noble Initiative Foundation is to impact families in Griswold and the surrounding communities by providing a quality child care center, support for a strong school system, and increase in local workforce, and affordable housing. The first step in this mission is to build a child development center that will provide year-round childcare, including full-time, part-time, drop-in and before/afterschool care. The center will be located south of the Griswold school and will be designed to accommodate four childcare rooms for children ranging from six weeks old to four years old, including a separate area for before and after school care.

The Noble Initiative Foundation was awarded $486,725.

Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded nearly $37 million in Child Care grants to projects that will create nearly 5,200 new child care slots across Iowa. The money will fund 108 innovative projects in 72 Iowa communities. It will be matched by another $9.7 million in private investment that has been generated through community-based partnerships to alleviate a local child care need.

Western Iowa Today

COVID Hospitalizations Down Slightly in Iowa, Nursing Home Outbreaks Up

(Des Moines, IA) — The number of Iowa hospital patients who’ve tested positive for Covid is down about three percent since Wednesday. State data show six out of 10 patients were admitted for treatment of Covid. And about 18-and-a-half percent of those patients are in an intensive care unit. The number of Iowa nursing homes with Covid outbreaks continues to rise — more than doubling in the past two weeks. Nursing home residents were at the head of the line when Covid vaccines became available a year ago. The AARP’s state director is calling on Iowa nursing homes to require booster shots for residents and staff. The state’s coronavirus website shows 69 nursing homes have Covid outbreaks today. One-point-eight million Iowans are fully vaccinated or just under 60 percent of the state’s population.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Businesses in Atlantic, Corning and Arcadia receive Butcher Innovation and Revitalization funds

(Des Moines) Three southwest Iowa businesses received Butcher Innovation and Revitalization funds. The Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund was designed to provide financial assistance in the form of grants to businesses for projects relating to small-scale meat processing, licensed custom lockers, and mobile slaughter units. The program was created during the 2021 Iowa legislative session and signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds with a $750,000 allocation.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Discusses School Lunch Funding

(NAFB) The federal government has recently poured big bucks into the school lunch program, and Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says USDA plans to offer some guidance on the future assistance picture soon. In December, USDA announced one billion dollars in supply chain mitigation funds. Another 750 million dollars was announced...
EDUCATION
Western Iowa Today

The annual Cass Health Foundation Gala is March 26th

(Atlantic) The annual Cass Health Foundation Gala is set for Saturday, March 26th. Dave Chase, Cass Health Foundation Treasurer, said the event serves as a fundraiser for the Foundation to carry out its mission of providing support to the General Budget of the hospital for the acquisition of equipment, facilities, and scholarships that are outside of the regular hospital budget.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Medical Practice Will Pay $612K to Resolve False Claim Allegations

(Sioux City, IA) — A Sioux City medical practice is agreeing to pay a more than 600-thousand-dollar settlement to resolve allegations it improperly submitted bills for tummy tucks and other cosmetic procedures to Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE. Federal authorities say a plastic surgeon who used to be a partner at Tri-State Specialists falsely labeled some cosmetic procedures as medically necessary on bills. The government also raised questions about the plastic surgeon’s bills for office visits. Tri-State Specialists has offices in Sioux City and Le Mars and admits no wrong-doing. It will pay Iowa, South Dakota, and the federal government 612-thousand- 500 dollars.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Senate Considers Bill on Exemptions from Vaccines During Public Health Emergencies

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Senate is considering a bill that would prevent local schools or communities from requiring additional vaccines – like the one for COVID-19. The legislation would allow families to continue to claim medical and religious exemptions during a public health emergency. Currently, the exemptions exist but they can be canceled by the Iowa Board of Health during a statewide emergency. Iowa Public Radio reports the Senate bill would leave the exemptions in place even during a pandemic.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

House Speaker Not Ready to Pass New Measure on COVID Vaccine Exemptions

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says a new law on COVID vaccination exemptions for employees appears to be working and it’s not clear that legislators need to pass another bill on the topic. The law passed in October lets Iowa private-sector workers claim religious or medical exemptions from any COVID vaccination requirement in their workplace and, if their exemption is denied and they’re fired, they may file for unemployment benefits. Grassley said some members are very passionate about the issue, “but if the legislature needs to act on things that come up, we should do that, but we shouldn’t just be passing things just to pass them.” The U-S Supreme Court blocked a federal vaccine and testing mandate for workers at large companies last week.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Board of Supervisors submit Summit Carbon Solutions, Petition for Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Permit

(Harlan) On Tuesday, the Shelby County Board of Supervisors passed a unanimous motion to submit an official comment/objection for the docket regarding the Summit Carbon Pipeline. According to the press release, the supervisors do not object to installing this pipeline; however, it believes the right of the passage should lie...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Tests Negative For COVID, Has Bad Cold

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s governor says she’s recovering from a bad cold that caused to miss public events last Thursday and Friday. Governor Kim Reynolds told reporters today (Wednesday) ““It’s not Covid. I tested again this morning, so we’ll continue to monitor that.” Reynolds took a Covid test last Thursday that came back negative as well. She says she probably picked up the cold from the nursing home where her mother is being cared for. The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows 61 percent of patients in Iowa hospitals were admitted for treatment of Covid. All Iowa hospital patients are screened for Covid and about a thousand patients have tested positive for the virus.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bankers survey: Rural economy stays strong in 10 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers in parts of 10 Plains and Western states shows the region’s rural economy remains strong. However, bankers say they have growing concerns about the rising costs associated with running farms. The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index released Thursday fell in January to 61.1 from December’s 66.7. Any score above 50 suggests growth. Bankers say high inflation is affecting the prices of farm supplies, from fuel to fertilizer. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, says higher grain prices, low short-term interest rates and growing agricultural exports are helping the regional economy. The survey covers Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Western Iowa Today

Secretary of State Pate Touts Record Number of Businesses Launched in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — New state numbers show a record number of new businesses were launched in Iowa last year. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office manages the online portal for business filings. Pate says “we have over 35-thousand new businesses that were formed in 2021 alone and in the last three years it’s gone up, up and up.” New business starts soared across the United States last year to a record five-point-four million. Pate says as Iowa mirrors that upward trend, it shows creativity in the face of pandemic challenges. Just over 25-thousand new businesses were started in Iowa in 2019. Nearly 27-thosuand launched in 2020 and then there was a 30 percent jump in 2021, to 35-thousand-230 new business starts last year.
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 2,915 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, January 12 through Wednesday, January 19. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,678 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 179 in...
Western Iowa Today

2022-23 Exira-EHK school calendar shows changes for Holiday Break and Professional Development

(Elk Horn) A longer Holiday Break is featured in Exira-EHK’s proposed school calendar for next school year. Superintendent Trevor Miller says February 21st will be the hearing for the 2022-23 calendar. “I’m going to meet with the committee probably next week and then send it out to our admin team. We’ll have the public hearing on it in February and have the action on it as well. We’ll start August 23rd which is a Tuesday next year. We will have a little longer Christmas Break and East Break and we will be out May 24th.”
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Applauds $829 Million in Infrastructure Funding For River Lock and Dams

(Washington, DC) — The US Army Corps of Engineers plans to invest more than 829-million dollars in improvements to the lock-and-dam systems on the Mississippi River. US Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the move, saying it’s a much-needed update to make the waterway more efficient for moving goods up-and downriver. Grassley said, “when I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and I was one of 19 Republicans to support it, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for very critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on.” Grassley says the Mississippi and Missouri rivers give Midwestern farmers a leg up on their international competitors for both exports and imports. He says these improvements are especially important in the aftermath of historic flooding in 2019.
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

