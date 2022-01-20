Noble Initiative Foundation in Griswold awarded Child Care Grant

(Griswold) The Noble Initiative Foundation in Griswold was recently awarded a child care grant.

The Mission of the Noble Initiative Foundation is to impact families in Griswold and the surrounding communities by providing a quality child care center, support for a strong school system, and increase in local workforce, and affordable housing. The first step in this mission is to build a child development center that will provide year-round childcare, including full-time, part-time, drop-in and before/afterschool care. The center will be located south of the Griswold school and will be designed to accommodate four childcare rooms for children ranging from six weeks old to four years old, including a separate area for before and after school care.

The Noble Initiative Foundation was awarded $486,725.

Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded nearly $37 million in Child Care grants to projects that will create nearly 5,200 new child care slots across Iowa. The money will fund 108 innovative projects in 72 Iowa communities. It will be matched by another $9.7 million in private investment that has been generated through community-based partnerships to alleviate a local child care need.