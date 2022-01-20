ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Xavier Su'a-Filo Signed To Practice Squad

Bengals.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals signed G Xavier Su'a-Filo to the practice squad. Su'a-Filo (6-4, 310),...

www.bengals.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Ravens’ stunning firing

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#American Football#Rg#Reserve Injured
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Antonio Brown Reacts to Buccaneers’ Playoff Loss With Meme

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger is a warning to the Atlanta Falcons

Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy