Xavier Su'a-Filo Signed To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens made a very surprising coaching move on Friday evening with the decision to fire defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Baltimore announced the news with a statement from head coach John Harbaugh, who said that he and Martindale “have agreed to move forward in separate directions.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up short against the Los Angeles Rams after nearly making an incredible comeback. It wasn’t enough, and now Tampa Bay finds themselves out of the running for Super Bowl 56. Additionally, Tom Brady’s future in football is now in question and Bruce Arians weighs in.
Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
It wouldn’t be an NFL playoff game without at least one fanbase unhappy with a controversial call. During the 49ers-Packers game, it looked like the Packers were going to get a turnover off of a Brandon Aiyuk fumble before the call was reversed. The officials deemed that Aiyuk never...
Josh Allen didn’t have to say a word to let the world know how heartbroken he is after the Buffalo Bills’ stunning loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. A couple of Allen’s photos are going viral after the game, and for frustrating reasons–at least for their fans.
Video shows Bengals coach Zac Taylor tried to call timeout before Ryan Tannehill’s late interception in Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round game. Cincinnati won 19-16 to advance to next week’s AFC Championship.
Comments / 0