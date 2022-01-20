'WWE 2K22': Wrestlers help develop the video game in new trailer

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Big E and more help with the development of WWE 2K22 in a new trailer for the upcoming video game.

Rey Mysterio, who dons the game's cover, is helping the costume department along with his son Dominik Mysterio at WWE 2K headquarters in the clip released on Thursday.

McIntyre gives advice on the best angle to show his Claymore move in the game before Roman Reigns steals the Scottish Warrior's signature sword along with Paul Heyman.

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley take part in a play testing session that almost turns into a fight and Big E helps developers capture a chair shot with Bobby Lashley. The Undertaker also appears as he helps Machine Gun Kelly record music for the title without any disturbance.

Alexa Bliss, Riddle, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins also make cameos. The trailer ends with gameplay footage that highlights WWE 2K22's new graphics engine as McIntyre retrieves his sword.

WWE 2K22 is coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X and PC on March 11. A special NWO 4-Life Edition will also be available that features Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Syxx on the cover. The special edition also includes alternate NWO outfits for each member and Eric Bischoff as a playable character.

WWE 2K22 will feature a 2K Showcase mode centered around Rey Mysterio where players will get to relive some of his most memorable moments.

Other modes include MyGM where players will take on the role of general manager and plan wrestling shows, MYFaction where players can form their own wrestling groups and a full suite of creation tools for players to create their own grappler and more.