One of the biggest box office surprises of last year, Free Guy had plenty of moments throughout its runtime to get movie fans talking. It's a funny and heartfelt film in its own right, but a few cameos and massive Easter eggs had theaters around the country buzzing. The final act of the film, which is set in a video game world, sees Ryan Reynolds' titular Guy wield both the shield of Captain Americaand Luke Skywalker's lightsaber. Part of what made those surprise Easter eggs so monumental for fans is that we're just not used to seeing such massive franchise items appear in other movies.

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO