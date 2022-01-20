‘Next to Normal’ to open at Gulf Coast Symphony’s Music & Arts Community Center

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The cast of “Next to Normal” performed live on More in the Morning on Thursday as a sneak peek of the show opening at Gulf Coast Symphony’s Music & Arts Community Center.

“Next to Normal” tells the story of what appears to be a typical American family. But, the production reveals the family is anything but normal, as the mother battles manic depression.

“Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart,” according to a summary of the production on the center’s website.