Bulls PG Lonzo Ball has small meniscus tear, team weighing decision on possible surgery

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls went all in over the 2021 offseason, bringing in DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, among others, to add to an already talented starting five that included Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. The moves have panned out so far, as Chicago (28-15) is currently tied with the Miami Heat (29-16) for first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Ball has missed the team's last three games, the Bulls have lost five out of their last seven, and the Heat and Brooklyn Nets (28-16) -- as well as the rest of the top seven teams in the East separated by just four games -- are right on their tail, though. According to multiple reports, the group's starting point guard is in serious danger of missing significantly more time in the coming weeks.

Chicago's injury report also includes LaVine (who has missed the last three contests with a knee injury as well), Javonte Green (groin), Patrick Williams (out for season) and Derrick Jones Jr. (knee).

Ball currently leads the Bulls in assists per game (5.1), and is second in rebounds (5.4), steals (1.8) and minutes per contest (34.6). His steals and minutes are career highs, as are his shooting percentage (42.3%) and three-point percentage (42.3%).

Chicago will take on the Milwaukee Bucks (28-19) at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday.