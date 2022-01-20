ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snapchat launches new safeguard offered to teens using the platform

WDIO-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnapchat has launched a new safegaurd limiting the number of friend suggestions offered to teenagers using the platform. Teenagers will only receive a suggestion if they have a certain...

www.wdio.com

Pocket-lint.com

Snapchat introducing new parental control features

(Pocket-lint) - Snap has announced a few new safety features for its app, aimed at making it harder for adults on the platform to add teenage users they're not directly connected with. What is Snapchat, how does it work, and what's the point?. The change means that accounts aged from...
martechseries.com

WeTransfer Launches New Premium Offering

WeTransfer Premium represents a major product update, with new features—portals and reviews—streamlining the workflow process between creative professionals and clients. WeTransfer, a leading provider of creative productivity tools, announced the launch of WeTransfer Premium, a new premium offering with new powerful features—portals and reviews—and wide-ranging functionalities.
iheart.com

New Snapchat Policy Aims To Reduce Drug Sales

(Santa Monica, CA) -- Snapchat is making it harder for strangers to connect with teenagers. The social media company says it's changing its "Quick Add" friend-suggestion feature so it's impossible to add users under 18 unless they have a certain number of friends in common. Snapchat and other popular platforms have been under pressure to address drug sales on their sites, which have been linked to an increase in teen deaths. With the new policy, Snapchat hopes to limit the way drug dealers can be added as a friend by teenagers.
GeekyGadgets

Snapchat limits friend recommendations for teen accounts

Snapchat is changing its friend recommendation feature after calls for increased safety on the app. The company will be making it harder for adult strangers to find teens in its app by limiting friend recommendations in the “Quick Add” feature. Now, the app won’t display the accounts of...
Phone Arena

Snapchat announces changes to protect teens from strangers, drugs

It’s a jungle out there, and in the 21st century it’s a cyber jungle we’re talking about. According to a research done by Pew Research Center back in 2018, “95% of teens have access to a smartphone, and 45% say they are online almost constantly.”. The...
mobihealthnews.com

New online platform for doctors launches in India

Health tech startup MedPiper Technologies has launched its latest online offering to help doctors find jobs and optimise their workflows. Since 2019, the company has been connecting healthcare professionals with hospitals and healthcare organisations for duty vacancies and assignments and with pharmacies for partnerships. Its membership comprises over 65,000 verified healthcare professionals, providing services to about 35 healthcare organisations.
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWD

Exclusive: Scalefast Research Unveils American Consumers’ Sentiment Towards the Metaverse

Click here to read the full article. Despite the current buzz and rapidly increasing interest in the metaverse, over three-quarters of American consumers have never purchased virtual goods or NFTs, according to new survey data from Scalefast. In its report, Revealing the Metaverse, Scalefast, the digital commerce solution that helps brands with direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce, provides insights into the American consumers’ sentiment towards and acceptance of retail entities like NFTs and virtual goods.More from WWDChanel Couture Spring 2022Marcelo Burlon County of Milan Men's Fall 2022Pigalle Paris Men's Fall 2022 While authors of the report point out that given heightened attention around NFTs...
aithority.com

Datonics Partners With Simpli.fi To Launch New CTV Data Offering

New offering provides advertisers with enhanced accuracy, scale and a larger variety of segments for CTV campaigns. Digital data pioneer Datonics has partnered with Simpli.fi, a leader in programmatic advertising and agency management software, to launch a new CTV data offering within the Simpli.fi platform. Datonics is providing Simpli.fi segment data mapped to a continually updated household IP, providing advertisers with enhanced accuracy and scale, as well as breadth and depth of segments available for CTV targeting for the first time on the Simpli.fi platform.
Android Headlines

How To Use Your New Google Stadia Controller On Other Platforms

Google Stadia may not be the fastest-growing of the gaming platforms right now but it does have a wealth of top-tier titles available and its dedicated controller is one of the best around. Better still, that controller can actually be used on other platforms. Including, for the time being, Android and iOS devices or computers.
Stamford Advocate

Univision Recruits Four New Leaders to Leverage Upcoming Streaming Platform Launch

Univision has added four new executives to strengthen its streaming team in preparation for the launch of its upcoming two-tiered global platform that is slated to deliver Spanish-language content to 600 million people worldwide. Roger Sole has been appointed as chief marketing officer, Vincenzo Gratteri as SVP of development, Adam Waltuch as SVP of streaming partnerships and Rita Chertorivski as SVP of business and legal affairs.
WDIO-TV

Peloton temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products

Peloton officials are denying a report that the exercise company is stopping production on bikes and treadmills. Peloton’s CEO says leaks led to speculative reporting. However, he did admit efforts to make the business more flexible, which may lead to layoffs. Amazon is promising a high-tech shopping experience at...
Shropshire Star

Snapchat filter launched to encourage young people to get booster

The Government has partnered with the social media giant in a bid to drive Covid vaccine uptake among 18 to 34-year-olds. The Government has launched a Snapchat filter in a bid to motivate young people to get their Covid booster jabs. The filter on the popular social media platform is...
WNYT

New parental controls coming to Snapchat

Snapchat says new parental controls are coming soon to the social networking app. These include options to limit friend suggestions for teen users, so that strangers won't easily find their accounts. Snapchat will no longer show accounts for 13 to 17-year-olds as suggestions to others, unless they have a certain...
Digital Trends

Snapchat introduces four new social engagement features

Snapchat is continuing its feature rollout to boost social engagement on both its Android and iOS apps. This rollout is part of the app’s ongoing attempt to catch up to Instagram and TikTok, as Snapchat lags significantly behind both titans when it comes to regular users. The first new...
