Snapchat launches new safeguard offered to teens using the platform

(Santa Monica, CA) -- Snapchat is making it harder for strangers to connect with teenagers. The social media company says it's changing its "Quick Add" friend-suggestion feature so it's impossible to add users under 18 unless they have a certain number of friends in common. Snapchat and other popular platforms have been under pressure to address drug sales on their sites, which have been linked to an increase in teen deaths. With the new policy, Snapchat hopes to limit the way drug dealers can be added as a friend by teenagers.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO