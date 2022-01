The Philadelphia 76ers took their foot off the gas in their 102-101 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. The Sixers seemed to have the game in hand in the second half, leading by as much as 24 points midway through the third quarter. But it was all Clippers from that point on, as Philly was outscored 58-33 from the 7:28 mark of the third quarter onwards.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO