Incorrect GlobalProtect Version reported in GlobalProtect Monitor

SSL Decryption - replacing Forward Trust Certificate not working for IOS devices. The Forward Trust certificate on a PA-820 firewall pair was expiring, so we issued a new SubCA certificate from the Windows ADCS root CA server and updated it on the firewall. The certificate was imported with a 2048bit key and there is a password on the key. Since switching over to the new certificate for forward trust (SSL Decryption), IOS devices are no longer able to browse to the internet when an SSL Decryption policy is applied, where Windows devices are able to without issue. The IOS devices show an error “This connection is not private”.
