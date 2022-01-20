Incorrect GlobalProtect Version reported in GlobalProtect Monitor

Guidance on swinging an Exchange 2016 On-Prem server from ASA to PA 820 (vWired currently) Hello everyone, currently I've about 3 publicly available servers still running through an old ASA5510 that I would like to move to the PA 820 that we have. 2 of them will be easy as they're basically web servers but its the Exchange server that has me concerned. I'm looking for a guide or some assistance in helping pre-create the security policies and NAT rules to allow the traffic to flow. Is there any such guide out there?

