Law

'Malicious': War of Words Breaks Out Between Big Law and Offshore Firms In $100M Kuwait-Cayman Case

By Peter Shaw-Smith
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn increasingly vitriolic war of words has broken out between the lawyers of a private equity fund...

Extended Case Durations To Hit Law Firm Revenue In 2022 And Beyond

The lasting effects of the pandemic are having a dramatic impact on work practices across every industry, and the contingency fee legal industry is about to feel the pinch. The stay-at-home orders had an immediate impact on many contingency fee law firms due to fewer accidents and injuries resulting in a significant decline intakes particularly for law firms that specialize in personal injury and workers compensation litigation.
BUSINESS
Couple Sue Nationstar Over Mortgage Dispute

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, over a mortgage dispute, was filed by attorney Bowen A. Klosinski on behalf of Jeff Hawn and Jenell Hawn. The case is 1:22-cv-00004, Hawn et al v. Nationstar Mortgage LLC.
LAW
Ex-associate at big U.S. law firm hit with 3-year bar suspension

(Reuters) - A former associate at the global immigration law firm Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy has been suspended for three years for professional misconduct that included failing to adequately represent corporate clients, the Michigan state attorney discipline board said on Tuesday. The lawyer, Christa Rosella Minnick, a member...
MICHIGAN STATE
Woman Sues Costco Over Personal Injury Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Dennis Corry Smith & Dixon on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by W. Calvin Smith II PC on behalf of Diandra Jones. The case is 3:22-cv-00009, Jones v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.
LAW
These Big Law Firms Are Backing the Equal Rights Amendment

As a legal battle to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution goes up on appeal, major law firms are once again diving into the fight. Virginia, Illinois and Nevada sued in 2020 in an effort to have the amendment recognized as ratified by the required number of states. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras last year ruled that the challenging states acted too late to force the amendment’s addition to the Constitution.
LAW
Law Firms Don't Understand the Big Four—And That's Dangerous

Teresa Owusu-Adjei has been PwC’s U.K. head of legal for nearly a year, but there is something she has only recently told her team. Despite heading up a 400-strong legal business, she is not actually a solicitor. “I only revealed this to the team a few days ago –...
LAW
Litigators of the Week: The Boutique Founders Who Nixed the Federal Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers

This week’s Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Steve Lehotsky and Scott Keller of Lehotsky Keller. Lehotsky, the former chief litigation counsel at the U.S. Chamber’s Litigation Center, and Keller, the former head of the Supreme Court practice at Baker Botts, came together last February to form their boutique, which specializes in litigating challenges to federal, state, and local laws and regulations.
LAW
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith Representing Moving Company Accused of Damaging Customer's Belongings

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Jacob Lisogorsky of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Al & Son Moving & Storage Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The case, over alleged loss and damage of personal property incurred during an interstate move, was filed Dec. 7 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Finger & Finger on behalf of Luticia Floyd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 1:21-cv-10466, Floyd v. Al & Son Moving & Storage, Inc.
LAW
The Global Lawyer: Law = Money + Friction

Whether through it or around it, friction is demonstrably the legal industry’s life source. And that has never been more apparent than in the current news. Take for instance a $100 million dispute that has ignited in the Cayman Islands. Involving a clutch of top firms as well as some renowned offshore firms, the politically-charged case sees a law firm accuse the Kuwaiti government of acting “maliciously” in launching a legal action against a private equity fund which it says misdirected funds owed to it.
LAW
Product Liability Suit Over ParaGard IUD Removed to District Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Greenberg Traurig and Ulmer & Berne on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against CooperCompanies, Teva Pharmaceutical and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Pogust Millrood LLC on behalf of Jennifer Boyan, who contends that she sustained serious injuries when her ParaGard IUD was removed and one arm of the ParaGard was left in her body. The case is 2:22-cv-00261, Boyan v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law Firms’ Emerging Weapon in Talent Wars: The Moneyball Strategy

As more law firms embrace the power of mining data to inform talent-related decisions, some have predicted that Big Law hiring could become like modern Major League Baseball: A data-centric endeavor that trusts the numbers, and those who know how to interpret them, over all else. Legal industry experts say...
SPORTS
Report: Law Firms Can't Just Keep Throwing Money at Growing Talent War

Last year was another “extraordinary” one for Big Law, with healthy demand growth and double-digit increases in profitability across the legal industry, according to a new report. But law firms are heading into 2022 with significant challenges over talent retention and costs. Increased costs related to the war...
LAW
Law Firms and the Rise of Hospitality

Making the office better than home — making it a destination — is the key shift law firms are experiencing right now. We are calling it all “the rise of hospitality.”. As part of negotiating the returning to the office lawyers are busy deconstructing “work” into its many smaller components in an effort to redefine where these activities ought to take place.
ECONOMY
In Talent Wars, Midsize Law Firms Are Poised to Lap the Competition

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek 2022. With a new date of March 8-11, 2022, the Legalweek program will feature Barometer focused sessions, TED-style focus talks, workshop boot camps, and industry panel sessions across 21 tracks and 74 sessions. Secure your registration today!
LAW
Porter Wright Files Suit Challenging Claim Company Defaulted in 19 Oil Wells

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Porter Wright Morris & Arthur filed an oil and gas lease lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of SWN Production Co. The suit challenges Blue Beck Ltd.’s claims that SWN has defaulted on its land lease for nineteen oil wells and seeks a determination as to whether or not additional payments are due. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00091, SWN Production Company, LLC v. BlueBeck, Ltd.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salary Wars Heat Up As Am Law 100 Firm Gets In On The Associate Raise Action

Woohoo! It’s only been a day since the $215,000 associate compensation scale became a thing, and already we are seeing more firms making their own salary news. The latest firm to announce raises for associates is Steptoe & Johnson, which made $393,914,000 in gross revenue in 2020, making it 97th on the Am Law 100. They’ve matched the scale announced by Milbank yesterday. That means the firm will be working off of the now familiar salary scale below:
ECONOMY
