Business

CELSIUS Energy Drink Announces Latest Partnership with Olympian Shaun White

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS announced today their latest highly anticipated partnership with three-time Olympic gold medalist, American professional snowboarder, and skateboarder, Shaun White. An established fan of the brand already, White is thrilled to officially join team CELSIUS and CELSIUS could...

www.bevnet.com

BevNET.com

O2 Pure Hydration Goes Grassroots, Crowdfunds for Company Growth

– O2 Pure Hydration, a 100% carbon-neutral Inc. 5000 company known for its super-oxygenated sports drink alternative, announced its public crowdfunding launch with SeedInvest on Saturday. After just two weeks, the brand has already raised over $150,000 from 100+ new individual investors with an average $1,674 investment – a fact...
COLUMBUS, OH
BevNET.com

ReserveBar Announces New Partnership With The Tasting Alliance

As part of the partnership, ReserveBar will be integrated into each element of all forthcoming wine, spirits and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) competitions which include the San Francisco International Spirits Competition, the San Francisco International Wine Competition, the San Francisco RTD Competition, the Singapore Wine and Spirits Competition, the New York World Wine Competition and the New York World Spirits Competitions. Collectively, this is the largest annual judging of wines and spirits in the world and encompasses more than 10,000 submissions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PWMania

The Rock Reveals His Goals For ZOA Energy Drink

Dwayne “The Rock” continues to find success with his ZOA Energy drink brand. The former WWE Champion talked about some of his goals for his ZOA Energy drink brand. He wrote the following:. “Strong growth. Not the sexiest of posts, but on the business side of @zoaenergy we’re...
RETAIL
Person
Shaun White
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Hunter Woodhall
Person
Julius Randle
TrendHunter.com

Beneficial Energy Drink Expansions

The Molson Coors-owned Zoa energy drink brand is being expanded to offer consumers with a few new flavors that will help them to boost their energy levels and enjoy a series of functional ingredients to boot. The drinks are being launched in the new Tropical Punch and White Peach flavors, which are both crafted with no sugar, a blend of vitamins, natural caffeine and antioxidants. The drinks are also reported to contain 100% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C as well as B vitamins for enhanced nutritional support.
LIFESTYLE
BevNET.com

Beverage School Winter 2021 - Understanding Channel Strategy, Sponsored by Cascadia Managing Brands

Understanding Channel Strategy, Sponsored by Cascadia Managing Brands. Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands, LLC. BILL SIPPER is a food and beverage industry leader who has guided numerous brands from concept to commercialization to category leadership. He held senior and C Level positions at leading brands including Evian, Nantucket Nectars, Fresh Samantha/Odwalla, Naked Juice and Clearly Canadian. Bill’s strategic expertise and executional focus helped those brands succeed and can help your brand succeed, too.? Consulting closely with client leaders as they consider a sale or acquisition, Bill has supported several brands through the process. (Naked Juice was sold to Pepsico, Fresh Samantha/Odwalla was sold to Coca Cola, and Nantucket Nectars was sold to Ocean Spray). Bill has significant international experience, and works with clients in Asia, Europe, South America and the Middle East. He draws on this expertise to help international brands establish presence in the US and to help US brands expand internationally.? Bill is active in philanthropic causes: He served as president of Robert Kennedy Jr.’s clean water charity, Tear of the Clouds; was an advisor to The Walden Woods Project; and served on the Board of Directors of the National Osteoporosis Foundation.? Bill has been featured on Food Network’s “Unwrapped” and in the PBS documentary “The Water Wars.” He has been a featured speaker at Columbia University School of Business, The Bottled Water Congress (Torino, Italy), the Pan Arab Congress on Osteoporosis (Tunisia), and at virtually every major US food and beverage show, including Natural Products Expo, BevNet, Nosh Live and more. His articles have appeared in leading trade publications, and he is frequently quoted in media including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and the New York Times.
LIFESTYLE
BevNET.com

This Week’s New Products: ‘Lite’ Cannabis Tonics and ‘Next’ Gen Plant-Milk

The beverage industry is heading into 2022 with a flurry of new innovations, as brands debut Dry January friendly non-alcoholic alternatives, THC-infused cannabis drinks, functional products and forward-thinking launches in the non-dairy set. Just in time for Dry January, The Bitter Housewife is offering consumers a bitter and spicy non-alcoholic...
FOOD & DRINKS
wsspaper.com

Top 10 energy drinks: the best of the worst

Energy drinks have made their way to being one of the most popular supplements. The popularity of energy drinks has spiked significantly since 2020 when global sales peaked at a total of $57.4 billion. Now more than ever, people are relying on the caffeine content in energy drinks to keep them up and running throughout the day. Men between the ages of 18-24 make up the majority of the energy drink consumers and following that, we have one-third of 12-17 year-olds who rely on them as well.
LIFESTYLE
BevNET.com

PepsiCo Beverages North America Invests $35 Million to Help Close Gap In Recycling Access

– PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) announced today a $35 million investment with Closed Loop Partners that will create the “Closed Loop Local Recycling Fund,” an innovative circular economy initiative to advance new small-scale, modular recycling systems in communities across the U.S. The fund aims to increase recycling in areas with no or limited access to recycling, reducing waste and unlocking a new supply of recycled plastic (rPET), among other valuable materials, to support PepsiCo’s pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) sustainable packaging goals.
ENVIRONMENT
BevNET.com

Functional Soda Brand OLIPOP Launches Nationally at Target

OAKLAND, Calif. — Today, healthy soda OLIPOP announces that following a successful test program, its products are launching at 1,569 Target stores nationwide. Beginning today, nearly all Target stores in the United States are carrying four of OLIPOP’s top-selling flavors—Strawberry Vanilla, Root Beer, Vintage Cola and Orange Squeeze—in single cans that can be found in refrigerated coolers within each store’s produce department. OLIPOP, the creator and leader of the functional pop category, is also available to Target shoppers at Target.com for pickup or same-day delivery using Shipt.
FOOD & DRINKS
BevNET.com

ECS Brands Powers New Line of Broad-Spectrum Hemp Beverages from Kill Cliff

— When functional beverage powerhouse Kill Cliff decided to launch a new line of drinks they turned to ECS Brands for complementary botanicals — specifically, full-spectrum organic hemp oil and CBD. Kill Cliff Octane uses ECS Brands’ cannabinoid-rich broad-spectrum hemp oil to soften the caffeine’s edges and deliver powerful...
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Adult-Targeted Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are often targeted towards a younger consumer demographic but are increasing in popularity amongst adults, which is seeing now options like the Lucozade Alert Original being launched. The energy drink is characterized by its non-HFSS (high in fat, sugar or salt) certified recipe that is also low in calories to make it suitable for those looking to boost their energy through the day. The product will be arriving on store shelves starting next month in 500ml standard cans and price-marked cans.
FOOD & DRINKS
BevNET.com

GenTech’s FIZZIQUE Receives First Retail Orders from UNFI

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.,) an emerging leader in the Functional Food and Nutritional Supplement marketplaces, received its first orders during the opening two weeks of 2022 from UNFI, North America’s largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty foods, for its brand Fizzique.
NFL
BevNET.com

Wemyss Malts Launches Limited-Edition Expression ‘Smoky Shores’

Scottish independent whisky bottler Wemyss Malts launches Smoky Shores, a brand-new limited-edition blend. The non-age statement expression is released as just 5,526 bottles, bottled at 46% ABV and priced at £50 available globally online. Smoky Shores delivers notes of snuffed smoke, salted lemons and sweet cured bacon on the...
DRINKS
BevNET.com

American Harvest Vodka Partners with Bronc Rider Mitch Pollock for 2022 Season

— American Harvest Vodka has named Mitch Pollock as their rodeo partner for the 2022 season. Mitch Pollock is a PRCA Saddle Bronc Rider and National Finals Qualifier. Mitch has been competing at the professional level for 7 years. He makes his home in Twin Falls, Idaho where he also farms and ranches. In 2019, he qualified for his first Nationals Finals Rodeo, placing 13th in the world.
TWIN FALLS, ID

