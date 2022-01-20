Supply Chain Disruptions up 88% in 2021

Avetta announced the Avetta One Platform, a single-source solution for managing operational, reputational and regulatory compliance risks. “Business is shifting from a digital transformation to a societal one, as markets demand corporate accountability regarding safety, security, sustainability and ESG, ethics and social initiatives,” says Arshad Matin, president and CEO of Avetta. “Avetta One provides organizations analytical insights into how they measure up to their risks and goals across the entire supply chain.”
Comments / 1