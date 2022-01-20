Supply Chain Disruptions up 88% in 2021

“We’ll have to pause construction for three months. At the very least.”. That's the sort of call Jacqueline did not want to hear in the process of building her dream home. Back in 2020, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sent everyone sheltering into their homes and for Jacqueline, that meant finding a plot of land away from the city – and its high cost of living – to build a new home on. But her home, and many others, are now on pause because of a supply chain that is broken in more than one place.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO