Supply Chain Disruptions up 88% in 2021

By Marina Mayer
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply chain disruptions were up 88% year-over-year, with 90% of disruptive events being human-caused, according to data released from Resilinc. For instance, 2021 saw the most factory fires ever...

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Single-Source Solutions Provides Unified View of Supply Chain Risk

Avetta announced the Avetta One Platform, a single-source solution for managing operational, reputational and regulatory compliance risks. “Business is shifting from a digital transformation to a societal one, as markets demand corporate accountability regarding safety, security, sustainability and ESG, ethics and social initiatives,” says Arshad Matin, president and CEO of Avetta. “Avetta One provides organizations analytical insights into how they measure up to their risks and goals across the entire supply chain.”
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Ocean Freight Bottlenecks, Increased Regulations Pose as Top Supply Chain Risks for 2022

Ocean freight bottlenecks, changing workplace and increased regulations rank as some of the Top 5 supply chain risks for 2022, according to Everstream Analytics. “Pandemic shortages have revealed the global supply chain’s fragile interdependence, pushing companies in every industry toward comprehensive risk assessments and flexible response plans,“ says Julie Gerdeman, CEO, Everstream Analytics. “We developed the Everstream 2022 Risk Report to provide advice and commentary on where to double down on risk mitigation efforts to keep supply chains stable.”
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How B2B Companies Can Weather the Supply Chain Storm Using Payments Technology

There is no quick fix for the supply chain issues that continue to plague companies worldwide. In the short term, businesses can alleviate some of the supply chain pressures re-evaluating their B2B payments strategies to meet customers where they are, better manage cash flow and protect themselves against fraud. Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Cyber Incidents Major Concern for Supply Chains, Outranking COVID-19

The threat of ransomware attacks, data breaches or major IT outages are the biggest concern for companies globally in 2022, according to Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS). “’Business interrupted’ will likely remain the key underlying risk theme in 2022,” AGCS CEO Joachim Mueller says. “For most companies, the biggest...
MARKETS
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Europe#Resilinc#Globenewswire
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Increasing Commodities Supply Chain Visibility Key to Better Ops

“We’ll have to pause construction for three months. At the very least.”. That's the sort of call Jacqueline did not want to hear in the process of building her dream home. Back in 2020, the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sent everyone sheltering into their homes and for Jacqueline, that meant finding a plot of land away from the city – and its high cost of living – to build a new home on. But her home, and many others, are now on pause because of a supply chain that is broken in more than one place.
CONSTRUCTION
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

FourKites Acquires NIC-place

FourKites acquired European supply chain visibility provider NIC GmbH (NIC-place), combining over-the-road, rail and ocean carrier networks to create what is said to be the largest multimodal carrier network in Europe. This acquisition will also accelerate the adoption of secure real-time visibility solutions specifically designed for carriers, while shortening the time to value for shippers with complex, multimodal carrier networks.
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Buyer Beware of Microchips on the Open Market

The pandemic has amplified supply chain issues across industries. Whether it was a trade restriction or a product shortage, all industries have felt the impact at some level over the past 18 months. Today, one of the most notable disruptions impacting companies across all sectors is the supply-demand imbalance of semiconductors, which has created the ongoing chip shortage. As a result, the production of cars, laptops, mobile phones and video game consoles has been impacted along the way.
ELECTRONICS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Propane vs. Electric: How Do These Energy Sources Compare?

When material handling professionals are selecting the best equipment for their operation, it typically comes down to propane and electric. While both energy sources offer unique advantages, propane checks all the boxes important to keep crews operating efficiently with minimal impact on the environment and their bottom line. It’s important...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

KuCoin Integrates SEPA Payments To Offer European Customers The Easiest Fiat-On-Ramp Service

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2022-- KuCoin makes a strong bid to increase its position in the European cryptocurrency market. Enabling SEPA payment support makes it more straightforward for Europeans to fund their exchange account and benefit from the ease of use, zero fees, and deposit up to 1 million EUR in a single transaction.
MARKETS

