Mosley, Prim spark Missouri State over Illinois State 88-63

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 on Monday night. The Tar Heels bounced back at home after two blowout losses on the road. They lost to Miami 85-57 […]
Missouri State men's basketball is heating up and the national landscape is starting to take notice. The Bears (15-6, 6-2) are winners of four-straight after earning their first victory over a ranked team since 2011 on Saturday afternoon against then-No. 22 Loyola in Chicago. MSU is now alone in second...
Former Rock Bridge standout Isiaih Mosley scored 40 points, and Missouri State beat No. 22 Loyola Chicago 79-69 on Saturday in Chicago, ending the Ramblers’ 10-game winning streak. Donovan Clay added 16 points and Gaige Prim 11 for the Bears (15-6, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference), who last beat an...
North Carolina A&T picks up a money game against UAB and it will have a chance to cash out in more ways than one.
