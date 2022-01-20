ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

Rey Mysterio was revealed Thursday as the cover star of the WWE 2K22 video game. The video...

www.wcn247.com

Gematsu

WWE 2K22 launches March 11

WWE 2K22 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 11, publisher 2K and developer Visual Concepts announced. Here is an overview of the game and its editions, via 2K:. All the Features Players Can Handle. From the redesigned gameplay engine to new...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Gone From AEW, Several More May Be Departing

Someone had to go. As hard as it may be to believe, AEW has only been around for a little over three years. The company has hit the ground running like no other and rapidly become the second biggest wrestling promotion in the world. A lot of their success can be attributed to its roster, which continues to add talented stars. The roster can only get so big though and now some people might be on their way out.
WWE
Game Informer Online

WWE 2K22 Gets Its Cover Star, Release Date, And Special Editions

WWE 2K22 has found its cover star and release date. Gracing the front of the box this year will be the legendary Rey Mysterio, whose career will be highlighted in the game’s Showcase mode. Check him out in all his high-flying glory. As for when you’ll get to step...
WWE
hardcoregamer.com

Cover Athlete, Game Details Revealed for WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 will be looking to “Hit Different” for players when it releases on March 11 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game will offer a new gameplay engine that promises better controls and the best visuals the series has ever seen. 2K and Visual Concepts are promising a more intuitive control scheme with an immersive presentation and varied camera shots. There will also be four versions of WWE 2K22 available. Players can go with the standard bundle, cross-gen bundle, deluxe edition, or the top nWo 4-Life edition, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the legendary faction.
WWE
stevivor.com

WWE 2K22 cover star, special editions, pre-order bonuses detailed

The WWE 2K22 cover star has been revealed as Rey Mysterio alongside news of the title’s special editions and pre-order bonuses. “Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me,” Rey Mysterio said of his cover appearance. “I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rey Mysterio Shares His Dream WrestleMania Moment

Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Rey Mysterio discussed a wide range of topics including his dream WrestleMania moment, which includes his son, Dominik. “There is definitely a WrestleMania moment that has yet to be seen next to my son,” Rey said. “That is something that if you would have told me...
WWE
The Independent

‘WWE 2K22’: Release date, pre-order deals and which wrestlers will be making an appearance

WWE 2K20 was poorly received when it was released in 2019. The game was met with numerous technical issues and some users even struggled to access some of its game modes.Now after a brief hiatus and a slight detour with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, the professional wrestling series is returning in March 2022 with WWE 2K22.2K games have made sure not to repeat the same mistakes of the past, bringing with the upcoming title a suite of new features, including a highly requested manager mode. In addition to a revised gameplay engine, a new control scheme has also been implemented...
WWE
digitalspy.com

WWE 2K22 reveals cover Superstar and announces release date

WWE has released new details on its upcoming video game WWE 2K22, its first 2K game since 2019. The Superstar gracing the cover this time will be Rey Mysterio, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. Along with being the cover Superstar, players will also be able...
WWE
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio Speaks About Wrestlers He Wishes to Wrestle

Rey Mysterio is one of WWE’s most popular cruiser-weights of all time and he recently spoke about the wrestlers that he wishes to wrestle with. Rey is quite old now but he has a lot of experience. He started wrestling when he was a teenager and since then has performed against some of the best superstars of all time.
WWE
411mania.com

Former Superstars Reportedly Turn Down Offer for WWE Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, a number of former WWE Superstars and alums will be making their WWE in-ring returns next weekend at the Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. They include such former champions as Mickie James, Lita, and The Bella Twins. Michelle McCool and Summer Rae will also be entering the match. However, a new report by Fightful Select that two other former WWE Superstars were offered spots in the match, but they turned them down.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has canceled plans for a major split on Raw

The only father-son duo to have won tag team titles in WWE history is the duo formed by Rey and Dominik Mysterio, with the two fighters currently in action on the Monday Night Raw roster rings, no longer circulating in the titled tour that has counted for quite a few weeks.
WWE
