ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some Americans continue to refuse COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals feel strain from Omicron

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome hospitals are overwhelmed, facing an influx of COVID-19 patients....

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Americans#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cbsn
WREG

Should I feel empathy for vaccine refusers who get COVID-19?

Driven by misinformation (unintentionally inaccurate or misleading), disinformation and conspiracy theories (purposely inaccurate or misleading), and championing of personal choice, willing COVID-19 vaccination opposition is now coinciding with many opponents saying they wish they'd believed sooner.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

As Omicron rages, Americans grow frustrated with President Biden's handling of COVID-19 crisis

A new CBS News poll shows less than half of Americans surveyed approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the surgeon general says the Omicron variant has not yet peaked in many parts of the U.S., which face a tough few weeks. Infectious disease doctor Dr. Rajeev Fernando joined CBSN to discuss what more the Biden administration could be doing.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Western Iowa Today

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Rising in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Nearly a thousand patients in Iowa hospitals today (Friday) have tested positive for COVID. Infection rates have been rising as the more contagious omicron variant sweeps through the Midwest. The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health show treatment for the virus is the primary reason nearly two-thirds of the COVID patients were admitted to an Iowa hospital. Fifty Iowa nursing homes are reporting outbreaks among residents. The state has been tracking the number of positive Covid test results since the beginning of the pandemic and that number has been climbing. Those numbers do not include results from over-the-counter rapids tests taken at home.
IOWA STATE
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Vaccines May Need to be Updated for Continued Protection Against Emerging Variants Like Omicron: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated to provide continued protection against emerging variants, including Omicron. WHO's Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC), a group of 18 experts, on Tuesday said that although current vaccines provide a high level...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

Expert weighs in on COVID tests and masks as Omicron strains U.S. hospitals

COVID-19 cases are hitting record levels in the U.S. as the Omicron variant spreads and hospitalizations rise. The CDC is considering updating its mask recommendations, and Donald Trump is speaking up about the benefits of vaccines. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohsu.edu

Jan. 13 COVID-19 forecast continues to show severe strain on Oregon hospitals

Although Oregonians are taking steps to reduce the spread of the wildly contagious omicron variant, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 will still severely strain Oregon hospitals, according to the latest updated forecast from Oregon Health & Science University. The new forecast is almost unchanged from last week’s, revealing...
PORTLAND, OR
FOXBusiness

U.S. hospitals see rising COVID-19 rates, strain from staff shortages

As COVID-19 cases reach record highs, hospitals around the U.S. are struggling to meet the capacity of patients. An ongoing staff shortage is leaving systems stretched thin and forcing elective surgeries to be postponed. While health care workers continue to call out sick, many are calling out for the long...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Covid hospital numbers top 1,000 with health system under ‘continual strain’

More than 1,000 people are now in hospital with Covid-19, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has confirmed.The news comes after days of record Covid-19 case numbers in Ireland, following the arrival of the Omicron variant late last year.Mr Reid said on Monday that there is a “continual strain” on the health system, in part due to rising hospital cases but also as a result of significant staff absences due to Covid-19.🧵Here are today's walk-in #COVIDVaccine clinics. We're operating walk-in clinics for dose 1 and dose 2, booster vaccine clinics for healthcare workers, and booster vaccine clinics for people over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBCMontana

COVID-19 cases surge in Montana, omicron the dominant strain

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Health care leaders across the state had a unified message Tuesday: COVID-19 is surging in Montana. “At this point, we do consider the omicron variant to be the dominant circulating strain in our state,” said Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek, the acting state medical officer. Last week,...
MONTANA STATE
WPBF News 25

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase rapidly in Florida

Fla. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida, so does the number of people who wind up in the hospital. According to the Florida Hospital Association, there are currently 10,792 people in Florida’s hospitals with COVID-19. While that remains far from the peak of 17,121...
FLORIDA STATE
Macomb Daily

COVID-19 hospital numbers continue to climb due to widespread omicron

While the COVID-19 omicron variant appears to be a milder infection for many people, local hospitals continue to struggle with a full patient load. There’s a good reason for that. “Of any of the variants this is the most contagious. The number of people being infected is so big....
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy