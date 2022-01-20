Some Americans continue to refuse COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals feel strain from Omicron

(Des Moines, IA) — Nearly a thousand patients in Iowa hospitals today (Friday) have tested positive for COVID. Infection rates have been rising as the more contagious omicron variant sweeps through the Midwest. The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health show treatment for the virus is the primary reason nearly two-thirds of the COVID patients were admitted to an Iowa hospital. Fifty Iowa nursing homes are reporting outbreaks among residents. The state has been tracking the number of positive Covid test results since the beginning of the pandemic and that number has been climbing. Those numbers do not include results from over-the-counter rapids tests taken at home.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO