On first glance, The Leary Traveler looks like your average divey spot where you might end up with mozzarella sticks from a freezer or chips and jarred salsa with your beer. Instead, The Leary Traveler actually has really excellent bar food. The fries and dipping sauces are worthy of slapping your friend’s hand away as they reach for some, the sliders are a kick in the teeth to other pubs in the city, and the entree chopped salad (with Manny’s pale ale brined chicken thigh, chickpeas, gyro meat, tomato, red onion, feta, romaine, spinach, and mustard vinaigrette) is insane - and probably will be your favorite thing here. Also, the servers are super friendly and you can bring your dog inside. Ok, we’ll meet you there in an hour.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO