Opinion: We should double down on treatments for those at high risk instead of pushing boosters and tests for everyone

By Neeraj Sood
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Employees of the Miami-Dade Public Library System distribute COVID-19 home test kits earlier this month. AFP via Getty Images

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, experts who counted on prevention tactics such as shutdowns and vaccine mandates have been humbled by the blistering spread of the omicron variant. Even a group of health advisers to the Biden transition now concede that COVID-19 is here to stay.

To keep people safe and restore high function to society under this “new normal,” we need a decisive pivot. Rather than revising public health restrictions and spending billions on mass testing, we should be doubling down on treatments for high-risk populations, a strategy that not only would be more targeted but also likely more cost-effective.

Let’s take a brief moment to give containment efforts their due. Containment made sense early in the pandemic when we were facing a new disease with limited community spread and when vaccines and treatments were not available.

But the long-term verdict is now in. Every country, no matter what the policy response, has experienced tremendous surges in infections and deaths – over 5.5 million people have died — as the more transmissible delta and omicron variants have emerged. Perhaps the only exception is China (if its data can be trusted) with its draconian lockdowns.

Failed efforts to contain COVID have come at huge economic, social and health costs. Businesses have been shuttered and livelihoods lost. Millions of children have been denied in-person schooling. Mandates have impinged on personal liberty and exacerbated social divisions. We have forgone social interactions or resigned ourselves to interacting with masks. Healthcare has been delayed, and rates of anxiety and depression are at crisis levels.

The best way to minimize the harm from these infections is to meet and beat COVID where it actually exists in individuals, not where it may or may not be headed in a population. There are several reasons why this makes sense:

  • Paxlovid pill, which can reduce hospitalization and death rates by 90% if it is taken within a few days of symptom onset. The Biden administration has ordered 20 million doses. The FDA also has given blessings to Merck
  • and Gilead
  • for their antiviral therapies, and more treatments are in the pipeline. While these treatments cost more than a booster shot—about $500 per patient — the booster needs to be given to everyone while treatment is only given to those who get COVID and have symptomatic disease, so the total cost should be less as long as treatment is given to those at highest risk of hospitalization or death. An added bonus: the new treatments dramatically reduce viral loads, which could also help stop transmission of the virus.
  • Millions of people have been vaccinated and millions more have already had COVID-19. Their immune systems are primed to fight future infections. Thus the overall benefits of prevention today are much smaller than in the past.
  • The virus likely will evolve to be more transmissible and less deadly. This means prevention efforts will be less effective at controlling surges, but the consequences of infections will be less severe.
  • With an endemic disease, population-wide prevention efforts, unless implemented forever, have limited efficacy as they most likely delay rather than prevent cases. In addition, public efforts at controlling spread are coercive and use a one-size-fits-all approach. There is every reason to believe that private citizens will continue their own efforts to avoid infection, tailored to their individual circumstances and preferences.
  • Mandating booster shots for everyone is a new rallying cry in the public heath arena, but the policy is not well aimed. For many young and healthy individuals, COVID is not a large risk. Boosters should be targeted to the elderly or the young with comorbid conditions such as diabetes, chronic lung disease or an immunosuppressive disease. With waning immunity from boosters, multiple shots might be required. It is unlikely that many will voluntarily choose to get these shots. So far only 39% of vaccinated individuals have received a booster, much lower than the typical flu shot rate of around 50%. Moreover, mandates or other government pressures will further erode confidence in public health.

Effective treatment, now that it is becoming available, is a much better strategy because it is administered only to those who need it.

Public resistance to FDA-approved treatment is likely to be much lower than the resistance to vaccines. These treatments would not include ivermectin, a treatment for parasites and head lice in humans as well as a horse dewormer, and can have serious side effects including death, as the FDA has repeatedly warned.

The old bromide says that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. COVID is turning that on its head. Full prevention is not possible, even with vaccines. Treatment is the best option.

Billions of dollars now committed to home-testing masses of people could be saved if we tested only the symptomatic. Those funds would be better spent supporting access to affordable COVID treatment for people with a high risk of hospitalization. This test-and-treat policy will get us out of the pandemic mess with minimal collateral damage.

Neeraj Sood is director of the COVID initiative at the USC Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics. He has been a consultant to several firms in the life science industry and is currently a visiting scholar at Amazon.

Carhartt CEO says an unvaccinated workforce is a ‘risk that our company is unwilling to take’

Comments / 11

william macadam
2d ago

it should of been that way from the start. protect the elderly, i.munocompromised and at highest risk. treatments therapeutics encouragement of healthy lifestyles should of been emphasized. instead you had career bureacrats like Fraudci putting out admitted lies half truths misleading and confusing edicts of which unfortunately to this day carry more weight than they should. because of this there is warranted skepticism by the public. not to mention thousands of ongoing reports of serious side effects to s vaccine that seemingly continues to have problems.

Douglas Bockman
3d ago

world wide fraud at miracle cure for common cold isnt doing well at all. i suggest the political movement is sick!

Related
wmar2news

Those who got Moderna vaccine should now seek booster 5 months later, CDC says

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated recommendations for booster shots, saying that people who got the Moderna vaccine should now seek out a booster five months after their second dose. Previous guidance recommended that booster shots come six months after the second dose. The move comes...
HEALTH
CNBC

WHO warns new Covid variants could emerge that are fully resistant to vaccines as pandemic drags on

The World Health Organization warned that new coronavirus variants could emerge during the pandemic that render current vaccines useless. "It's possible that new variants could evade our countermeasures and become fully resistant to current vaccines or past infection, necessitating vaccine adaptations," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Reactionary political movements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Myocarditis: COVID-19 is a much bigger risk to the heart than vaccination

The heart has played a central role in COVID-19 since the beginning. Cardiovascular conditions are among the highest risk factors for hospitalization. A significant number of patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 infections have signs of heart damage, and many recover from infection with lasting cardiovascular injury. It’s not surprising that debates over COVID-19 vaccines frequently centre around issues involving cardiovascular health. The high-profile collapse of Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen in June initiated a myth about the link between sudden cardiac death and vaccination among athletes that persists several months later. Perhaps the most common point of conflict concerning COVID-19 vaccines is...
SOCCER
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKYC

Local ‘Vaccine Queen’ has trouble tracking down infusion treatment after COVID-19 diagnosis

CLEVELAND — For Stacey Bene, the pandemic has been a way for her to give back to her community. When the coronavirus vaccine roll-out began in 2021, she began tirelessly tracking down vaccines for those who needed them the most. Bene has helped thousands of Ohioans find vaccinations for COVID-19. However, on New Year’s Day, she found herself tirelessly tracking down a monoclonal antibody treatment after testing positive for COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN Radio

COVID-19 vaccines are now associated with menstrual cycle length

Dr Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Northwestern Medicine joined Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand to discuss how COVID-19 vaccines are now associated with menstrual cycle length, answer listener questions, and discuss the latest developments in the Omicron variant.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

New Antiviral Treatment Pulls Man From COVID’s Depths: ‘It Is Life Changing’

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man credits a newly-available antiviral pill to treat COVID-19 with keeping him out of the hospital. Jeff Carlson, 61, is high risk for severe illness with COVID-19, and met the requirements to get the treatment due to his Type 1 diabetes. He did his best to avoid being infected, and despite being vaccinated and boosted, he tested positive a week ago. “I wasn’t sure I was going to make it, going to be able to pull out of it, situation of having COVID. That’s how bad it was starting to get,” Carlson said. “COVID...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
The Independent

Former FDA chief says Omicron may be the end of Covid as infections and deaths continue to rise

Dr Scott Gottlieb, the former chief of the US Food and Drug Administration, said that the onset of the Omicron variant may be a sign that the pandemic is coming to an end. During an appearance on CBNC's Squawk Box, Dr Gottlieb said researchers were cautiously optimistic that Omicron will become the dominant strain of the coronavirus. "We've seen this virus continue to drift and undergo gradual evolution...there is a presumption at some point we are going to have a dominant lineage," he said. "The conventional wisdom right now is it's likely to be Omicron."That news may be difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
