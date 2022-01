It's a strange fact of life, but some of our favorite Cajun dishes actually taste better the next day. We took to our Facebook page to tap the pulse of SWLA to see what Cajun dishes you thought were better as leftovers. Some of the answers were what I had expected they would be, however, you guys also threw in some wildcards into the mix that are truly intriguing.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO