ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

Cadillac News
 3 days ago

Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Sobering Up With a ‘Single Drunk Female’

“I miss being a drunk. There was a lot less accountability,” moans Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) on her ninth “very boring and miserable” day of sobriety. Such is life for a recovering Single Drunk Female, Freeform’s raw yet wry character study of a 28-year-old who learns to define herself by something other than her alcohol intake. No one said it would be easy—and as an on-screen “sobriety calculator” ticks off the long and often painful days, this dramedy from creator Simone Finch and executive producer Jenni Konner (Girls) finds flashes of humor and even glimmers of hope in Sam’s rough journey.
TV & VIDEOS
Beach Beacon

Movie review: See for Me

It’s only a short stroll from the classic damsel-in-distress trope to the 20th century helpless-girl-against-the-odds variation. The former dates back centuries to Medieval tales that reflect the chivalric code and its corollary regarding the knight’s duty to offer protection to women. The latter is a more deliberate objectification of women that often — in its most exploitative form — implies that women serve no purpose beyond their role as victims who must be saved from recurring peril.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

A True Romantic Gem is Found in ‘What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?’- Movie Review

How does one define their personal life? It’s a question that lingered in my mind while viewing a film from the country of Georgia named What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? This movie may be marketed as a romance film or even described as a romantic film, and in many ways, it is, just not in the way that you may be thinking. Director and screenwriter Alexandre Koberidze take us on a journey that opens our eyes to the world beyond our thinking and expands his vision into a story of love, appreciation, and acceptance. Think of this as a modern-day fairy tale that can simply draw its roots to the oldest stories regarding love and mystery.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

‘As We See It’ Offers a Fuller Spectrum of Autism Experiences

Autism experts like to say that if you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism. The autism spectrum is so wide and broad that each case presents itself with snowflake-like uniqueness. You can find two people who are at roughly the same level of functioning with their autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, yet their personalities and ways of functioning will present so differently as to feel like they have wildly different diagnoses.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Video
theintelligencer.com

'As We See It' portrays young adulthood on autism spectrum

NEW YORK (AP) — Some TV characters have lofty goals. They want to find a soul mate, a fulfilling career or their place in the world. Then there's Harrison. When we first meet him, he just hopes to walk to the coffee shop alone. Harrison — played by Albert...
TV & VIDEOS
New Haven Register

Jason Katims’ ‘As We See It’ Handles Neurodiverse Stories With Gentle Care: TV Review

With “ ,” creator Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”) has clear objectives: to let people on the autism spectrum be at the centers of their own stories, and to tell those stories with the kind of care they’re otherwise rarely afforded on TV. Whereas a comedy like Josh Thomas’ “Everything’s Going to Be Okay” — which also gave people with autism the spotlight — largely focused on the intersection between the absurd and sublime, . It’s a lot to ask of a show to handle all the above with both sensitivity and a clear eye for narrative, but Katims and company continually find a way to thread this particularly tricky needle.
TV & VIDEOS
culturedvultures.com

After Life: Season 3 REVIEW – After After Life

The third (and final) season of Ricky Gervais’ After Life again stars Gervais as lead character Tony, as he wanders through an existence of emptiness following the death of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman). Overwhelmed by grief, we saw Tony reach the depths of despair in the first two...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

As We See It Review: Neurodivergent Cast and Crew Add Heart to Amazon's Autism Spectrum Dramedy

Jason Katims, the writer and executive producer of the new Amazon Prime Video dramedy. , has a lot of experience living with and writing about people with autism. His experiences raising his son Sawyer informed the character Max Braverman (Max Burkholder), a child diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, on Parenthood, his excellent NBC dramedy that ran from 2010 to 2015. Now, Sawyer is grown up, and Katims has drawn from his personal experiences once again for a new show about young adults on the autism spectrum — and it matches Parenthood for heart and warmth. As We See It is an authentic and respectful look at the lives of neurodiverse people and their loved ones that's life-affirming and tear-jerking.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinema Blend

As We See It Showrunner On Casting ‘Authentically’ To Explore Characters On Autism Spectrum Within Amazon Series

A blemish in the world of Hollywood that has continued to not only remain, but be celebrated in the wrong ways is how neurodiversity is depicted in movies and television. When it comes to people on the autism spectrum, not only is this rarely touched upon in the media, it’s hard to find honest depictions of their experiences. But one of the best new Amazon Prime shows to binge is As We See It, which not only follows three young people on the spectrum, but also casts its stars with intention.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Here's an Exclusive Clip From As We See It, New Amazon Series About Roommates on Autism Spectrum

The dramedy was created by Friday Night Lights and Parenthood's Jason Katims. , from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood producer Jason Katims, follows three roommates in their 20s who are on the autism spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) don't always love living together and participating in regular goal-setting sessions hosted by their aide, Mandy (Sosie Bacon). But their bond grows stronger as they learn to cohabitate while each taking steps toward their goals, which include keeping a job, exercising, and, in Violet's case, finding a boyfriend ASAP. Warm and tender, As We See It focuses on how the three characters bounce back from setbacks and build resilience along the way. The series premieres Friday on Prime Video.
TV & VIDEOS
homenewshere.com

Roush Review: HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’ Is Highly Polished Entertainment

There goes the neighborhood. That’s how haughty widow Agnes van Rhijn (the marvelous Christine Baranski), ensconced in her Fifth Avenue mausoleum of a mansion, regards the unwelcome arrival across the street of the nouveau riche Russells in their spectacular new palace. George (Morgan Spector) is a ruthless railroad magnate, and wife Bertha (The Leftovers’ crisp Carrie Coon) doesn’t even try to hide her desire to enter the highest ranks of elite society: “Why shouldn’t we be members? I’m tired of letting all those dull and stupid women dictate the way we live our lives.”
TV SERIES
The Tab

Review: The Man Who Sold His Life

The Man Who Sold His Life tells the story of ‘the Man’, who, having left everything from his passport to his job behind after, quite literally, selling his life on eBay, is desperate to start again. On his quest for a National Insurance number, he realises through his...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Bout That Life - Review

This episode wasn’t quite at the level I’ve grown used to seeing. It wasn’t bad just more predictable than usual. The wife of a rapper, Dilemma, who confessed to murder. After an aspiring rapper uploads a song containing unreleased details to the murder of Dre Bids, the man Dilemma confessed to killing, his wife, Deidre Blickman, asks Robyn to get to the truth.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

There Will Be No More Night review – chilling meditation on modern warfare

This hypnotic meditation on modern warfare from Éléonore Weber is an experimental cine-essay that feels closer to a gallery installation than a documentary. Watching it is a bit of a test of concentration: 75 minutes of helicopter airstrike footage from American and French missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. Clip after clip of pilots following what’s on the ground hundreds of metres below. Who is that in their crosshairs: a Taliban fighter holding a Kalashnikov or a farmer with a rake? Farmers know that they get mistaken for fighters, so run and hide their tools when they hear helicopters. Which of course makes them look suspicious.
MILITARY
wsspaper.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ review: a 1970s slice of life

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has drawn many comparisons with Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. Both films offer fictionalized tellings of the Hollywood their respective directors remember from the nostalgia of their childhood. But while the vision of L.A. Tarantino envisions is one of heroes and violence, PTA’s film harkens to a time when Hollywood and America seemed to be stuck in their own sort of identity crisis. Everyone in this film can somewhat tell that the future is garbage, but the specific kind of garbage is still up in the air. This creates the perfect atmosphere for our two leads, Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman). In this twisted 1970s, the laws of time have less weight put on them. Alana is a 25-year-old so lost she’ll be any age she has to, and Gary is a 15-year-old desperately trying to prove otherwise.
MOVIES
Popculture

Joe Mantegna and Rick Glassman Bring a Complicated Family Dynamic to Life in 'As We See It' (Exclusive)

Jack (Rick Glassman) is stuck. On the new Amazon show , Jack is grappling with a workplace that doesn't understand him, roommates that he doesn't particularly like, and a father that he struggles to communicate with successfully. In a world set up to cater to neurotypical people, Jack finds that his autism can make relationships more complex to navigate. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Glassman, who is on the autism spectrum, explained that this was deeply relatable to him. "When I was a kid, in real life, I had a lot of obstacles with seeing different therapists, different medications, having to go to special classes, having to go to special schools," Glassman revealed. "I hated it, because I was embarrassed and I didn't want my friends to know where I was, et cetera."
TV SERIES
gamecritics.com

Life Is Strange: True Colors – Wavelengths DLC Review

HIGH One last hurrah for Haven Springs. LOW Being sad in four different seasons instead of just one. I reviewed Life is Strange: True Colors for GameCritics and consider it one of the finest works of art I’ve experienced all year. That review can be read here, where I go over the specifics as to why I enjoyed it overall, as well as some added context for the emotional state I was in while writing.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing...
CELEBRITIES
Cadillac News

Roku’s First-Ever Adult Animated Series ‘Doomlands’ Reveals Premiere Date

The Roku Channel is set to debut its first adult animated series Doomlands, a post-apocalyptic comedy from newcomer Josh O’Keefe. Premiering on January 28, the series follows the infamous Danny Doom and aspiring bartender, Lhandi, serving beer across a hellish wasteland in their mobile pub, The Oasis. Their job takes them head-on with ruthless desert gangs, memory-stealing creeps, and even mean bathroom graffiti, all while trying not to kill each other. The series will be available exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy