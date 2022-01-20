Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 will be looking to “Hit Different” for players when it releases on March 11 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game will offer a new gameplay engine that promises better controls and the best visuals the series has ever seen. 2K and Visual Concepts are promising a more intuitive control scheme with an immersive presentation and varied camera shots. There will also be four versions of WWE 2K22 available. Players can go with the standard bundle, cross-gen bundle, deluxe edition, or the top nWo 4-Life edition, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the legendary faction.
