ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ukraine, China and climate change tagged as ‘Doomsday Clock’ holds at 100 seconds to midnight, matching riskiest view ever

By Rachel Koning Beals
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9ANC_0dqzKGiP00
Each year, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, whose origins lie with the Manhattan Project, decides whether to nudge the symbolic clock closer to midnight, or the hour of “doom.” Getty Images

With tension building between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine, new variants of COVID-19 testing the effectiveness of vaccines, and only a slow response to climate change by most accounts front of mind, we’re left to ask: Is humanity now safer or at greater risk?

The symbolic measure known as the “Doomsday Clock” continues to hover at 100 seconds to midnight, unmoved from last year and 2020, when the deadly pandemic started its surge around the globe. But a stalled clock is not a chance to exhale, says the committee behind its publication. The reading matches the closest distance to midnight, meaning the most worrisome, in the report’s 75-year history.

Each year, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists decides whether to nudge the clock closer to midnight, or the hour of “doom.” The panel of mostly scientists, risk and security experts, including 11 Nobel laureates, gauges the state of the globe’s population in key areas such as nuclear and other conflict risk, public health, climate change and the impact of disruptive technologies.

Last year, the clock also stood at 100 seconds to midnight, matching the level of risk assigned in 2020 when the globe saw the first signs that a devastating pandemic was taking shape. That’s the closest to midnight in the history of this symbol. A mutating COVID-19 was a key point of worry to these risk-watchers in 2021, as was the the early-January attack on the U.S. Capitol and any threat of violence associated with it.

Coronavirus Update: South Africa study shows boosters failed to block omicron, bolstering case for face masks, distancing and hand washing

“Steady is not good news,” said Sharon Squassoni, the panel’s science and security board co-chair and a research professor at the Institute for International Science and Technology Policy Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.

“In the current environment where we have neither arms race stability, nor tension stability, tensions over Ukraine are ominous, and with China, efforts to craft a strategic stability are in their infancy,” she said.

During a press conference Wednesday, President Biden threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin with sanctions “never seen” if Russia moves with force on Ukraine.

Squassoni and other speakers also called out the ongoing buildup of nuclear arms in China, Iran, North Korea and Russia. China, for one, has argued that it is responding to U.S. moves.

Meanwhile, on climate change, Bulletin members said the world risks rhetorical progress that far outweighs action.

“There was hope that in the recovery from the COVID crisis, the world could build back better, and that part of that would be making progress towards decarbonization, but that has not happened to any great extent,” said Raymond Pierrehumbert, Halley Professor of Physics at the University of Oxford, who has worked on U.N. climate reports.

Don’t miss: The ‘dirty’ U.S. economy bounced back faster than overall growth last year — here’s how

“Investment in fossil fuel production

CL00,

-2.90%

proceeds at pace and far from declining carbon dioxide emissions have resumed,” he said. “Political paralysis in the United States Senate has prevented the U.S. from taking the leadership role on climate that it needs to take, in particular has prevented the kind of key investments needed.”

Biden said Wednesday he may have to split climate change proposals from the beefy Build Back Better spending bill that has all but stalled in a tightly contested Congress. Some $500 billion earmarked for home solar, EV-buying incentives and more is meant to accompany infrastructure spending intended to add offshore wind and flip the federal vehicle fleet to electric power.

Still, the Chicago-based Bulletin is optimistic about technological advances to mitigate existential risks and push toward common good, Squassoni said.

For 75 years, the annual Doomsday Clock, which has its roots with the Manhattan Project, has acted as a metaphor for how close humanity is to self-annihilation. But since 1947, it has also served as a call-to-action to reverse the hands, which have moved backwards before, the panel says.

The clock stood 17 minutes away from midnight at the end of the Cold War, its greatest, or least worrisome, distance to date.

Comments / 6

Related
MarketWatch

Russia seeking to replace Ukraine government with Kremlin-friendly regime, U.K. government says, citing intelligence assessment

The British government on Saturday accused Russia of seeking to replace Ukraine’s pro-Western government with a pro-Moscow administration, and said former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate. Murayev is head of the small pro-Russian party Nashi, which currently has no seats in Ukraine’s parliament....
POLITICS
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Boston Globe

China gives us a taste of our own medicine

It’s uncomfortable to feel surrounded. Countries don’t like having hostile forces near their borders. That’s one reason the United States has built rings of bases around China, Russia, and Iran. Even if we don’t attack, constant activity at and around those bases, including saber-rattling maneuvers, unsettles our adversaries every day.
INDIA
Daily Mail

'Keep your subs away from our communication cables': New head of the armed forces Admiral Sir Tony Radakin warns Russia that severing crucial lines will be seen as act of war as tensions continue to rise

Any attempt by Russia to sever crucial communication cables will be seen as an act of war, the head of the armed forces has said. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, 56, warned there had been a serious rise in submarine and underwater activity in recent years. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#U S Economy#Doomsday Clock#Omicron
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russia fires 12 of its new hypersonic nuke-capable Zircon missiles

Russia test-launched 12 of its new 3M22 Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles in 2021, all of which may have taken place in a “salvo” launch during two Dec. 24 tests from a submarine and a frigate, Russia revealed last week. “Last night or, to be more exact, this...
MILITARY
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Discover Mag

What is the Doomsday Clock and Why Should You Care?

It’s almost midnight, and it has been for 75 years. That’s if you’re telling time by the Doomsday Clock, which isn’t an actual clock, of course. It’s a warning to humanity, a metaphorical countdown to existential midnight, the end of the world as we know it.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
Daily Mail

Europe faces its greatest threat of war for 30 years, Poland warns, after Russia warned it would resort to 'military means' over Ukraine and hints it could deploy forces to CUBA

Europe faces its greatest threat of war in the last 30 years, Poland warned today, after Russia threatened 'military means' if its demands over Ukraine were not met and hinted it could deploy forces to Cuba and Venezuela. Russia's threat on Thursday sharply raised the stakes in its dispute with...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military needs to prepare for China-Russia ‘axis’

“In a triangle with three countries, you don’t want to be the one opposite the other two.”. Should their interests combine, America could face a greater military and foreign policy threat than during the Cold War. That’s the view of former CIA analyst Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Center for a New American Security.
MILITARY
The US Sun

WW3 fears over ‘Russia’s plot to justify Ukraine invasion’ as expert warns escalating tensions may spark major conflict

RUSSIA'S reported plot to justify a Ukraine invasion has sparked World War 3 fears as an expert warns escalating tensions may trigger a major conflict. Concerns are mounting after a US official reportedly revealed how intelligence suggests Russia has prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to create a reason to invade.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

83K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy