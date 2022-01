EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — As COVID-19 cases surge in Minnesota and across the country, doctors are urging people to defend themselves with what works: masks to stop the spread, and tests to know when you’re sick. But both can be tricky to come by. “I went everywhere. Most of them sold out by 5 p.m. so it’s kind of like a race,” Eagan resident Andy Var said. Customers at CVS in Eagan came up short in the race to find at-home COVID-19 tests Monday night. But starting Wednesday, people can order up to four at-home rapid tests per household as part of...

