A lot of eyes are on Realme right now. The company recently unveiled its flagship GT 2 Pro, and at least looking at the hardware, it seems decently equipped to live up to the hype. But Realme is mostly known for its mid-range and budget phones rather than flagships, and it sounds like the company is also planning to keep on delivering there in 2022. Today we're taking a peek at some renders of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro, showing a very familiar look for the company's next budget release.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO