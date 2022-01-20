ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 3 days ago

www.suncommercial.com

tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Sobering Up With a ‘Single Drunk Female’

“I miss being a drunk. There was a lot less accountability,” moans Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) on her ninth “very boring and miserable” day of sobriety. Such is life for a recovering Single Drunk Female, Freeform’s raw yet wry character study of a 28-year-old who learns to define herself by something other than her alcohol intake. No one said it would be easy—and as an on-screen “sobriety calculator” ticks off the long and often painful days, this dramedy from creator Simone Finch and executive producer Jenni Konner (Girls) finds flashes of humor and even glimmers of hope in Sam’s rough journey.
IndieWire

‘As We See It’ Review: Amazon Prime Drama Has Strong Cast but Dated Representation

There’s a term I use regarding disability in media called “caretaker entertainment.” It’s generally in reference to a show or movie where the viewpoints of nurses, parents, siblings, and other caretakers are prioritized and utilized as a means of accessing entry to the otherwise opaque world of the disabled. It’s also a means of prioritizing creative’s stories who maybe aren’t disabled, but have experience living with those who are. “As We See It” follows three twenty-somethings living on the spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman) is a highly intelligent web designer struggling for financially stability after his father (Joe Mantegna) reveals he has...
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘As We See It’: TV Review

Nobody illustrates the precariousness of sentimental TV better than Jason Katims, perhaps because nobody does it better. When Katims is on his game — Friday Night Lights, Parenthood — the veteran of the Edward Zwick/Marshall Herskovitz school makes shows that earn every laugh and every jerked tear. When Katims is off — Fox’s dismal Almost Family, the first half of the short-lived Rise on NBC — the results can be excruciating. After recent detours — Almost Family still makes me angry — Katims is back on solid footing with his new Amazon half-hour As We See It, based on the Israeli format....
Beach Beacon

Movie review: See for Me

It’s only a short stroll from the classic damsel-in-distress trope to the 20th century helpless-girl-against-the-odds variation. The former dates back centuries to Medieval tales that reflect the chivalric code and its corollary regarding the knight’s duty to offer protection to women. The latter is a more deliberate objectification of women that often — in its most exploitative form — implies that women serve no purpose beyond their role as victims who must be saved from recurring peril.
GreenwichTime

‘As We See It’ Offers a Fuller Spectrum of Autism Experiences

Autism experts like to say that if you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism. The autism spectrum is so wide and broad that each case presents itself with snowflake-like uniqueness. You can find two people who are at roughly the same level of functioning with their autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, yet their personalities and ways of functioning will present so differently as to feel like they have wildly different diagnoses.
theintelligencer.com

'As We See It' portrays young adulthood on autism spectrum

NEW YORK (AP) — Some TV characters have lofty goals. They want to find a soul mate, a fulfilling career or their place in the world. Then there's Harrison. When we first meet him, he just hopes to walk to the coffee shop alone. Harrison — played by Albert...
Cinema Blend

As We See It Showrunner On Casting ‘Authentically’ To Explore Characters On Autism Spectrum Within Amazon Series

A blemish in the world of Hollywood that has continued to not only remain, but be celebrated in the wrong ways is how neurodiversity is depicted in movies and television. When it comes to people on the autism spectrum, not only is this rarely touched upon in the media, it’s hard to find honest depictions of their experiences. But one of the best new Amazon Prime shows to binge is As We See It, which not only follows three young people on the spectrum, but also casts its stars with intention.
mxdwn.com

A True Romantic Gem is Found in ‘What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?’- Movie Review

How does one define their personal life? It’s a question that lingered in my mind while viewing a film from the country of Georgia named What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? This movie may be marketed as a romance film or even described as a romantic film, and in many ways, it is, just not in the way that you may be thinking. Director and screenwriter Alexandre Koberidze take us on a journey that opens our eyes to the world beyond our thinking and expands his vision into a story of love, appreciation, and acceptance. Think of this as a modern-day fairy tale that can simply draw its roots to the oldest stories regarding love and mystery.
homenewshere.com

Roush Review: HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’ Is Highly Polished Entertainment

There goes the neighborhood. That’s how haughty widow Agnes van Rhijn (the marvelous Christine Baranski), ensconced in her Fifth Avenue mausoleum of a mansion, regards the unwelcome arrival across the street of the nouveau riche Russells in their spectacular new palace. George (Morgan Spector) is a ruthless railroad magnate, and wife Bertha (The Leftovers’ crisp Carrie Coon) doesn’t even try to hide her desire to enter the highest ranks of elite society: “Why shouldn’t we be members? I’m tired of letting all those dull and stupid women dictate the way we live our lives.”
The Independent

Review: Mellencamp album reflects on life and wasted time

“Strictly a One-Eyed Jack," John Mellencamp (Republic Records)John Mellencamp‘s latest studio album, “Strictly a One-Eyed Jack,” is a work of deep reflection. Over the course of 12 new tunes, Mellencamp sings in a raspy sing-song voice mixing blues, folk, and rock in an audio thread of reflections on the past, the future, sadness, and in many cases, some regret. The highlight of the album is the duet with fellow rock legend Bruce Springsteen on “Wasted Days,” a song that offers the life lessons of Mellencamp classics like his 1982 smash hit "Jack and Diane.” But instead of the warnings to...
TVGuide.com

Here's an Exclusive Clip From As We See It, New Amazon Series About Roommates on Autism Spectrum

The dramedy was created by Friday Night Lights and Parenthood's Jason Katims. , from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood producer Jason Katims, follows three roommates in their 20s who are on the autism spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) don't always love living together and participating in regular goal-setting sessions hosted by their aide, Mandy (Sosie Bacon). But their bond grows stronger as they learn to cohabitate while each taking steps toward their goals, which include keeping a job, exercising, and, in Violet's case, finding a boyfriend ASAP. Warm and tender, As We See It focuses on how the three characters bounce back from setbacks and build resilience along the way. The series premieres Friday on Prime Video.
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Bout That Life - Review

This episode wasn’t quite at the level I’ve grown used to seeing. It wasn’t bad just more predictable than usual. The wife of a rapper, Dilemma, who confessed to murder. After an aspiring rapper uploads a song containing unreleased details to the murder of Dre Bids, the man Dilemma confessed to killing, his wife, Deidre Blickman, asks Robyn to get to the truth.
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing...
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Apple TV+ Orders Godzilla & Titans Series Based on Legendary’s Monsterverse

Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise is expanding — to a streaming series. Apple TV+ has ordered to series a new original live-action series from the franchise. According to the logline, “following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Netflix Gives ‘Squid Game’ the Green Light for Season 2

It’s official, Squid Game will definitely be returning for a second season, as confirmed by Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos himself. Sarandos was asked whether there would be a Season 2 during the streamer’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings interview on Thursday. “Absolutely,” he replied, according to Deadline, before adding, “The Squid Game universe has just begun.”
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
