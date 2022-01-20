Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

“Strictly a One-Eyed Jack," John Mellencamp (Republic Records)John Mellencamp‘s latest studio album, “Strictly a One-Eyed Jack,” is a work of deep reflection. Over the course of 12 new tunes, Mellencamp sings in a raspy sing-song voice mixing blues, folk, and rock in an audio thread of reflections on the past, the future, sadness, and in many cases, some regret. The highlight of the album is the duet with fellow rock legend Bruce Springsteen on “Wasted Days,” a song that offers the life lessons of Mellencamp classics like his 1982 smash hit "Jack and Diane.” But instead of the warnings to...
