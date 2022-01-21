Biden: Putin ‘has no misunderstanding’ about consequences of Ukraine invasion

President Joe Biden on Thursday personally sought to clarify his remarks about a potential “minor incursion” by Russian forces into Ukraine, which top Ukrainian officials condemned as needlessly provocative amid a broader White House effort to clean up the president’s statements.

Speaking ahead of a White House infrastructure meeting , Biden said he has been “absolutely clear” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that his Kremlin counterpart “has no misunderstanding: Any — any — assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion.”

Such an invasion would be met with a “severe and coordinated economic response” by the United States and its European allies, which has already been “laid out very clearly” for Putin, Biden said.

“Let there be no doubt at all,” Biden added. “If Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price.”

Biden’s latest remarks Thursday represented a slight revision of his comments at a White House news conference Wednesday, during which he predicted Putin’s forces will “move in” on Ukraine and outlined his thinking surrounding potential responses to such aggression.

“It depends on what it does,” Biden said of the possible Russian action. “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion, and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do.”

By Thursday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had publicly criticized Biden’s news conference comments, which seemingly suggested a Russian invasion of Ukraine might prompt disagreement among Western nations about the strength of their response.

“We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones,” Zelenskyy tweeted .

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also rebuked Biden’s remarks in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Thursday, arguing that they could embolden Russia to launch an attack on Ukraine.

“Speaking of minor and full incursions or full invasion, you cannot be half-aggressive. You’re either aggressive or you’re not aggressive,” Kuleba said. “We should not give Putin the slightest chance to play with quasi-aggression or small incursion operations. This aggression was there since 2014. This is the fact.”

Still, Kuleba said Ukrainian officials “have no doubt” about the Biden administration’s commitment to deterring an invasion by Russia, which has amassed tens of thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border.

White House officials have been working to recast Biden’s “minor incursion” comments since Wednesday evening. Press secretary Jen Psaki issued a statement saying the United States would view the deployment of Russian forces into Ukraine as a “renewed invasion” that will be dealt with accordingly — a position she reiterated in a Fox News interview Thursday.

“The president has conveyed directly to President Putin [that] if there is a movement of any military troops across the border, that is an invasion,” Psaki said, responding to Zelenskyy’s tweet. “If they go in, that is an invasion, and there will be severe economic consequences.”

Psaki said the United States has an array of options to respond to Russian actions that fall short of an outright invasion and that administration officials remain in regular contact with their Ukrainian counterparts.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. | Andy Buchanan/AP Photo

Vice President Kamala Harris also was called on to underscore the United States’ commitment to defending Ukraine during a series of TV appearances Thursday.

“We will interpret any violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russia and Vladimir Putin as an aggressive action, and it will be met with costs, severe and certain,” she told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a speech in Berlin that sought to rally the international community in support of Ukraine, asserting that “governments and citizens everywhere should care about what’s happening” in the Eastern European nation.

“It may seem like a distant regional dispute or yet another example of Russian bullying. But at stake again are principles that have made the world safer and more stable for decades,” Blinken said.

Blinken, who visited U.S. allies in Kyiv and Berlin this week and is scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, also warned that “no one should be surprised if Russia instigates a provocation or incident” to justify military action — “hoping that by the time the world realizes the ruse, it’ll be too late.”

On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the United States was imposing sanctions on four people — including two members of Ukraine’s Parliament — alleged to be engaging in Russian disinformation activities designed to destabilize Ukraine.

The department insisted, however, that the action “is separate and distinct from the broad range of high impact measures the United States and its allies and partners are prepared to impose” on Russia “if it were to further invade Ukraine.”

Nevertheless, the sanctions indicated how seriously the United States is taking the Russia-Ukraine crisis, especially Russia’s reach inside the post-Soviet state.

The department’s announcement noted that “Russia has directed its intelligence services to recruit current and former Ukrainian government officials to prepare to take over the government of Ukraine and to control Ukraine’s critical infrastructure with an occupying Russian force.”

Nahal Toosi contributed to this report.