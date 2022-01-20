ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lonzo Ball has small meniscus tear, could be out several weeks

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Shams Charania: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee and is evaluating treatment options, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Bulls: Lonzo Ball out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/20/bul…3:52 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Lonzo Ball and the knee surgery heard all around the United Center. Guard opts for a fix that will cost him 6-8 weeks.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2…3:37 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls guard to have left knee surgery, out 6-8 weeks

cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo…2:38 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

LONZO BALL INJURY UPDATE

Following an initial period of rest and targeted intervention, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks. – 1:55 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

The Bulls can’t replace Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine. But with Ball out 6-8 weeks and LaVine out at least the next 3 games, they can replicate a formidable starting backcourt.

Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have met the moment.

Column for ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/…1:55 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls make it official and announce that Lonzo Ball will have surgery and is a 6-8 week return date. – 1:52 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls finally released official injury report on Lonzo, projected to miss 6-8 weeks after arthroscopic surgery on left knee. – 1:49 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Lonzo Ball injury update, per Bulls: “Following an initial period of rest and targeted intervention, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks.” – 1:48 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

From the Bulls:

“Following an initial period of rest and targeted intervention, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks.” – 1:48 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bulls say Lonzo Ball will have surgery on his left knee. He’ll miss 6-8 weeks. – 1:47 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls announce that Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Expected to return in 6-8 weeks – 1:45 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks, the Bulls announce. – 1:45 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Bulls G Lonzo Ball diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in left knee: Sources – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-g-l…11:32 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball’s looming decision on a left knee scope that would sideline him 4-to-6 weeks: es.pn/3KoXmiV10:59 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Coby White trade scenario is likely out the window now, with the backcourt short-handed because of Lonzo Ball’s knee. That leaves Patrick Williams as the best trade chip, and packaged with a veteran contract. Is AK ready to part with PWill after one season? – 10:58 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Bulls and Lonzo Ball are expected to make a decision on undergoing arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.

The procedure would sideline him for 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/IyyW4y7uXG10:34 AM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re: Lonzo Ball: Meniscus injuries are like real estate, it’s all about location. If the tear occurs in a specific spot then it can be repaired. If not, a meniscectomy (removal) is the best course of action if the issue is functionally limiting. (1/4) – 10:31 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

One bright side to Lonzo injury is how well Coby and Ayo have played. But Bulls obviously much better team with Ball healthy and they’ll need him right for any playoff run. – 10:20 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee and is evaluating treatment options, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:06 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Full story on Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball missing this upcoming three-city road trip, plus some Caruso and Hill news. All in one click …

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/2022/1/19/2289…8:53 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach LaVine (knee) is progressing. Lonzo Ball (knee) not so much. Both will miss upcoming three-game road trip, staying in Chicago for rehab. – 6:43 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan

Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls6:33 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Lonzo Ball is changing treatment to address his left knee, per Billy Donovan. Timeline is TBD. It all will depend on his knee responds to this new treatment.

Zach LaVine is back stationary shooting. Not running or jumping. But he feels “better,” per Donovan. – 6:28 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Lonzo Ball (left knee) is receiving therapeutic treatment to try to alleviate knee pain, Billy Donovan says. There is no timeline for his return. It will depend on how Ball responds, Donovan says. – 6:27 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball plans to undergo a procedure on his left knee this week, sources tell ESPN. Ball is expected to need four-to-six weeks to return. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 20, 2022

JD Shaw: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-to-8 weeks. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / January 20, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Chicago Bulls and guard Lonzo Ball are expected to make a decision on undergoing arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury in his left knee in the next 24-to-48 hours, a procedure that would sideline him for 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 20, 2022

NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

