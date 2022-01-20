Lonzo Ball has small meniscus tear, could be out several weeks

Shams Charania: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee and is evaluating treatment options, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .

LONZO BALL INJURY UPDATE

Following an initial period of rest and targeted intervention, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks.

The Bulls can't replace Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine. But with Ball out 6-8 weeks and LaVine out at least the next 3 games, they can replicate a formidable starting backcourt.

Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have met the moment.

Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have met the moment.

Column for ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:55 PM

Coby White trade scenario is likely out the window now, with the backcourt short-handed because of Lonzo Ball's knee. That leaves Patrick Williams as the best trade chip, and packaged with a veteran contract. Is AK ready to part with PWill after one season?

The Bulls and Lonzo Ball are expected to make a decision on undergoing arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.

The procedure would sideline him for 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/IyyW4y7uXG – 10:34 AM

Re: Lonzo Ball: Meniscus injuries are like real estate, it's all about location. If the tear occurs in a specific spot then it can be repaired. If not, a meniscectomy (removal) is the best course of action if the issue is functionally limiting.

One bright side to Lonzo injury is how well Coby and Ayo have played. But Bulls obviously much better team with Ball healthy and they’ll need him right for any playoff run. – 10:20 AM

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee and is evaluating treatment options, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:06 AM

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan

Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM

Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City.

Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM

Lonzo Ball is changing treatment to address his left knee, per Billy Donovan. Timeline is TBD. It all will depend on his knee responds to this new treatment.

Zach LaVine is back stationary shooting. Not running or jumping. But he feels “better,” per Donovan. – 6:28 PM

Lonzo Ball (left knee) is receiving therapeutic treatment to try to alleviate knee pain, Billy Donovan says. There is no timeline for his return. It will depend on how Ball responds, Donovan says.

