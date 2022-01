Thursday, January 20th marks the official start of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and while many filmmakers, actors, producers, buyers, and would-be attendees may be sad that all in-person events for the Utah-based film celebration have been canceled (thanks a lot, Omicron), the rest of us can get excited about the fact that, after the success of last year’s virtual festival, organizers had already planned for virtual attendance this year too. That means, no matter where you are in the world, you, too, can check out any of the titles on this year’s expansive lineup. For info on how to buy tickets and attend virtual Sundance premieres, head here.

