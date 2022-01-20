ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sneak Preview: Highly-anticipated films of Spring 2022

By IZZY STER
Daily Trojan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that the start of 2022 has been rocky (to be generous). Of course, for most movie fanatics, this incites a greater need for escapism, a greater need to slip from our reality into the silver screen. Whether your appetite for superhero films still runs insatiable or you’re in...

dailytrojan.com

Comments / 0

Related
thevancougar.com

The Film Feed: Most anticipated movies of 2022

2021 brought many memorable films, with some of the biggest charting box office numbers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2022 is anticipated to feature just as many notable projects, both blockbuster and cult hits alike. From big Marvel movies to visionary thrillers, this year’s release lineup has something for everyone.
VANCOUVER, WA
Fandango

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival Preview

Good news for fans of new, original films – the 2022 Sundance Film Festival is completely virtual this year, which means there’s a lot more opportunity for everyone to take part in the festival experience from the comfort of your own home. With the entire lineup premiering virtually,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Aster
Person
Alison Sudol
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Zoë Kravitz
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Dan Fogler
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Inside the Magic

MCU Officially Scraps Two Highly-Anticipated Series In 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been expanding at a rapid rate since the debut of the Disney+ streaming platform on November 12, 2019. Five Disney+ Original series — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye — have already aired and Marvel fans are looking forward to the release of Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight this March.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Batgirl’ Officially Casts Ivory Aquino as First Trans Character in a DC Comics Feature Film

Barbara Gordon has officially found her roommate. Ivory Aquino (“Tales of the City,” “When We Rise”) has been cast in the HBO Max feature film “Batgirl” as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of the titular superhero, a.k.a. Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace). Both Aquino and Yeoh are transgender, marking the first time a live-action feature film adaptation of a DC Comics title will feature an openly trans character. The character first appeared in a 2011 issue of “Batgirl” written by Gail Simone and penciled by Ardian Syaf. News of Aquino’s casting first leaked online in mid-January after Grace posted a photo seemingly from the set of the film to her Instagram story, tagged Aquino, and captioned the shot (of two women crossing the street) with “Barbara and Alysia 😍🦇”. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys For Life”) are directing the film. The film costars J.K. Simmons (as Barbara’s father, Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon), Brendan Fraser (as the unspecified main villain), Michael Keaton (reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, which he will first do in “The Flash” in late 2022), and Jacob Scipio (in an unknown role) are co-starring. More to come.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh In HBO Max Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max. Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend,...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Casting Rumor For Highly Anticipated MCU Role

Let’s start this off with a huge SPOILER WARNING. I know that there have been a lot of casting rumors floating about the internet in regards to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. I am not here to say that any of them are true or false. What I am going to say is that there have been some rumblings out there and I don’t want to spoil anything for you. If you want to go into this movie not knowing what may happen, please stop reading. This is your final warning.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riddler#Chinese#A24
Variety

Memorable Moments: Our Favorite Scenes From Best Picture Contenders

As the once wide-open best picture race continues to narrow, Variety staffers take a look at some of the individual scenes that made us laugh, cry and think — sometimes at the same time. “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon) Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) pulls Madeline (Alia Shawkat), the only female writer on Ball’s “I Love Lucy,” out of the writers room for a little one-on-one discussion about a scene that Lucy has been trying to make funnier — or at least make logical, and therefore funny. Like Madeline, Lucy is a smart, funny, strong women in the early 1950s — a unicorn in this...
MOVIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Dinklage Blasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: ‘A F—ing Backwards Story About Dwarfs’

Disney’s slate of live-action remakes has included “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and coming soon is Marb Webb’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, has cast “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. Not everyone is too thrilled with idea of remaking “Snow White,” most notably Peter Dinklage. The Emmy winner guested on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week and criticized remaking “Snow White” due to the fairytale’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Scream’ and the New Rules of Fandom

[This story contains spoilers for Scream.] Twenty-five years later and audiences still have something to scream about. Scream, the iconic slasher series created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson has seen its share of changes over the years: script leaks, new faces, navigating around a successful parody franchise, a TV series, the waning popularity of slasher films, and the death of the dream weaver himself, Wes Craven. Despite all of that, or perhaps because of it, Scream is back and better than ever with its fifth theatrical installment, simply titled Scream. Although Craven and Williamson are no longer the minds behind...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Hollywood Reporter

First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Teases a Story “You May Think You Know”

Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Pinocchio film, which reimagines the classic tale as a stop-motion musical adventure. The movie releases December 2022. “I want to tell you a story,” Ewan McGregor’s Cricket opens. “It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t. Not really.” He continues, “You see, I, Sebastian J. Cricket, was there. As a matter of fact, I lived — actually lived — in the heart of the wooden boy.” The Oscar-winning director’s next project features an all-star voice cast, which includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hatching’ (‘Pahanhautoja’): Film Review | Sundance 2022

More often than not in classic dark fairy tales, mothers are notable by their absence, frequently making way for sinister stepmothers. By contrast, in Finnish director Hanna Bergholm’s compellingly creepy first feature, Hatching, the syrupy sweet mother is a suffocating presence; her fixation with creating a pristine picture of domestic harmony instead contributes to the birth of a monster. A highly original coming-of-age thriller in which a troubled pre-adolescence sparks a horrifically physical war between the ego and the id, this body-horror nightmare explores what happens to the maternal instinct when love is replaced by an unnatural obsession with perfection. Premiering...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Nicolas Cage (‘Pig’)

Nicolas Cage, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, is an Oscar winner who has been called by The Guardian “the greatest American actor working today, full stop,” by David Lynch “the jazz musician of American acting” and by Ethan Hawke “the only actor since Marlon Brando that’s actually done anything new with the art of acting.” He has starred in more than 100 films — some big-budget studio pics and others indies made for a song and a prayer, some giant blockbusters and others that went straight to VOD, some critically acclaimed and others...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Trojan

Read a Book Today: The 2000s are back and the world is scary — it’s time for a reread

In an attempt to exert the little control I have over the world, I decided to clean my childhood bedroom over winter break. If we have been in Zoom meetings together at any point, this room likely left an impact on you. In fact, I have had people on campus come up to me and say, “You’re Rachel with the blue room, right?” The room’s walls are a Powerade teal that I chose when I was 10, decorated with a too-large bookshelf and travel prints and it’s small — typical in Los Angeles. As I was sorting through my stack of mass-market paperbacks in said blue room, trying not to think about the state of the world, I found a yellow tome.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

'Spider-Man' swings into sixth place on all-time box office list

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" powered its way into sixth place on the all-time global box office list, as it returned to the top spot in North American theaters at the weekend, industry data showed Sunday. In its sixth week out, the Sony superhero yarn with Tom Holland in the title role took in an estimated $14.1 million in the United States and Canada after slipping briefly from the top rung last weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported. Globally, its expected $1.69 billion total would push it past blockbusters "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) into sixth place on the all-time list, according to Box Office Mojo, a division of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). The achievement is all the more notable given that it came during the coronavirus pandemic, when theatergoers have been skeptical about returning to auditoriums amid an Omicron-fueled surge in the number of cases.
MOVIES
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: One of the best films of the year is sneaking into theaters

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee has swept many a Best Documentary Feature award already (at least those not claimed by Summer of Soul), which is something of a curiosity. Not because it isn’t good, because it very much is. But rather because you might question whether it’s exactly a “documentary” at all.
MOVIES
culturedvultures.com

15 Highly Anticipated Comic Trades To Read In 2022

Home Books 15 Highly Anticipated Comic Trades To Read In 2022. 2021 was a banner year for the comic industry, even amidst the ongoing pandemic, paper supply issues, and supply chain shortages, proving that people are buying and reading comics. Marvel Comics finally wrapped up some of its bestselling comics’ initial runs, such as The Immortal Hulk, Black Cat, Daredevil, and Hellions. DC Comics thrived with creators like Ram V, James Tynion V, and Cliff Chiang, and Bruno Redondo at the helm. Indie comic creators flexed their skills with game-changing series without constraints.
AMAZON
IndieWire

‘Resurrection’ Review: Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth Face Off in Impressively Deranged Psychological Thriller

Fiendishly splitting the difference between the kind of low-rent parental vigilante movies that will always live on basic cable, and the kind of high-brow polymorphic freakouts that all but died with Andrzej Żuławski, Andrew Semans’ aptly named “Resurrection” may never quite reach “Possession” levels of psychic collapse (what does?), but it sure gets a hell of a lot closer than the broad familiarity of its setup might lead you to expect. In fact, the first act of . There have been any number of basic psychological thrillers about strong women who get dismissed as “hysterical” and/or gaslit into self-doubt when they...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy