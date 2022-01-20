Sneak Preview: Highly-anticipated films of Spring 2022

Barbara Gordon has officially found her roommate. Ivory Aquino (“Tales of the City,” “When We Rise”) has been cast in the HBO Max feature film “Batgirl” as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of the titular superhero, a.k.a. Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace). Both Aquino and Yeoh are transgender, marking the first time a live-action feature film adaptation of a DC Comics title will feature an openly trans character. The character first appeared in a 2011 issue of “Batgirl” written by Gail Simone and penciled by Ardian Syaf. News of Aquino’s casting first leaked online in mid-January after Grace posted a photo seemingly from the set of the film to her Instagram story, tagged Aquino, and captioned the shot (of two women crossing the street) with “Barbara and Alysia 😍🦇”. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys For Life”) are directing the film. The film costars J.K. Simmons (as Barbara’s father, Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon), Brendan Fraser (as the unspecified main villain), Michael Keaton (reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, which he will first do in “The Flash” in late 2022), and Jacob Scipio (in an unknown role) are co-starring. More to come.

