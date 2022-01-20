Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken and European ministers were preparing Monday what they vowed would be a tough response to any Russian incursion into Ukraine, as Kyiv complained that Washington's decision to withdraw diplomatic families was "premature". Tensions are soaring over Russia's deployment of some 100,000 troops at its neighbour's borders, and Britain followed the US and sent home some staff and their relatives from its embassy in Kyiv. Moscow insists it has no intention of invading. The US is trying to marshal its allies to prepare an unprecedented package of sanctions for Moscow if its sends in its forces -- and European Union members insist they could hit the Kremlin with "massive consequences" in days if needed. But there remain divisions over the extent of any punishment for Moscow and how imminent the threat of military action could be.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO