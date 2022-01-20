ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Very serious stuff': Law professor reacts to SCOTUS ruling on Trump docs

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Donald Trump
KABC

SCOTUS Ruling: Biden administration acted against the constitution

Supreme Court Blocks COVID Vaccine Mandate On Large Businesses. (Washington, DC) — The U.S. Supreme Court is blocking enforcement of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on large businesses. The 6-3 court majority argued the mandate is too broad. Justices gave a green light to vaccine mandates for healthcare workers in facilities that receive federal funding.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Atlantic

Georgia Has a Very Strong Case Against Trump

Yesterday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter to the chief judge of the Fulton County Superior Court requesting to empanel a special grand jury “for the purpose of investigating the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia.”
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Start the Steal: New MAGA Emails Reveal Plot to Hand Arizona to Trump

The technology was complicated, but the plan was simple: Scan mail-in and absentee ballots in populous Maricopa County, remove the “invalid votes,” and recertify the state’s 2020 election count, surely declaring then-President Donald Trump the rightful winner. This scheme to subvert the election outcome in Arizona is laid out in newly released emails obtained by Rolling Stone. Sent in early December 2020, the emails cover a critical moment when the post-election push by Trump and Republican allies to find fraud and overturn the presidential election was in full swing. The emails show how a group of fringe election sleuths pressed state legislators...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Voices: The joyous highs and problematic lows of finally becoming an American citizen

The immigration services building in downtown Manhattan doesn’t look like a place where long-held hopes and dreams come true. It’s a towering, 41-story-high behemoth. It makes you feel a specific kind of small, the way only skyscrapers can.If you’re an immigrant in New York City, you will have visited the Jacob K Javits Federal Building, as it’s known among fans, a number of times. Unless you have nerves of absolute steel, you will feel some amount of stress at the mere mention of 26 Federal Plaza, where this charming landmark is located. The immigration process, you see, is a convoluted...
IMMIGRATION
MSNBC

States refer forged pro-Trump election docs to federal prosecutors

The Republican efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election have created a multifaceted scandal, but in recent weeks, there's been an unexpected twist. Republicans in multiple states created forged election materials and sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the materials were legitimate. They were not.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wlen.com

Congressman Tim Walberg Reacts to Recent SCOTUS Vaccine Decision

Washington, D.C. – United States Congressman Tim Walberg released his reaction to the Supreme Court blocking the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on private businesses with 100 or more employees…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for this story and more. #wlenradio #wlennews #lenaweenews.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

After 2020, Trump backers forged election docs in even more states

Originally, the list was limited to one state. In December 2020, Wisconsin electors met for an official ceremony in which the state formally assigned its participants in the electoral college. But as we've discussed, while the actual electors were being assigned inside the state capitol in Madison, a group of Wisconsin Republicans quietly held a separate, fake ceremony — in the same capitol, at the same time — to cast electoral votes for Donald Trump, despite his defeat in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
WCVB

Iconic Mass. business reacts to SCOTUS vaccine mandate ruling

SAUGUS, Mass. — The Supreme Court has stopped a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job. The court's conservative majority concluded the...
SAUGUS, MA
