American Airlines flight bound for London turns around mid-flight over mask rule compliance

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“You get what you pay for”: a popular expression that, in many fields of commerce, is broadly reliable. Not, though, in aviation. If you define what “you get” as a seat on a plane from A to B, it is a fair bet that the passengers will have paid a wide variety of prices for something that is, ostensibly, exactly the same...

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 HOURS AGO