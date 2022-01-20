ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

American Airlines flight bound for London turns around mid-flight over mask rule compliance

By Marnie Hunter, Pete Muntean
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An airplane bound for London was turned around mid-flight after a mask-related disruption, the latest incident in a recent surge in unruly passenger...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 102

camping buddy
2d ago

They turned the flight around and went back to Miami because someone refused to wear a mask. What a joke, if I was t he other passengers I would sue the airline since the flight got canceled. We are turning into a socialist society.

Reply(16)
38
Rust Bucket
2d ago

no shirts no shoes no mask no service. the airlines are a privately owned company so they decide the rules. if you don't like it then pay for a private jet @$100k + for a round trip and let everyone else enjoy their flight

Reply
38
Tunde DrUveges
2d ago

in England start today no restriction so whatsoever nothing their prime minister yesterday have a statement so-called post covid all the restrictions it's off in England!👏

Reply(3)
11
 

